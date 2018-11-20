Hungry? Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is coming to downtown SLO

A popular sandwich shop chain based in the Bay Area is coming to San Luis Obispo.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches will open at the end of January 2019 at 1028 Chorro St., said Kelsey Koster, Ike’s public relations manager. The business, established in San Francisco by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, has more than 40 locations in the western United States.

Ike’s new home is located across from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, next to El Matador Mexican Restaurant.

“I visited San Luis Obispo about four years ago and ever since have made sure it is a frequent stop when driving through,” Shehadeh wrote in an email to The Tribune. “I am excited to have an Ike’s in this incredible city and have just another excuse to get to visit. I absolutely love the community and am thrilled to share our love and sandwiches with all of you.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ike’s has appeared on TV’s “Man v. Food” and been featured in The New York Times. High-profile fans include retired San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain, who called a visit to Ike’s “a must-do experience when you come to San Fran” in a YouTube video posted by San Francisco Travel.

One of the restaurant chain’s claims to fame is its Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce, which is spread on every sandwich and baked into bread.

Ike’s offers more than 500 sandwich combinations made with fresh-baked bread, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Most of the franchise’s locations are in California, including sandwich shops in Monterey and Goleta. Ike’s operates spots in Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii as well.

In San Luis Obispo, Ike’s will replace acai bowl shop Bowl’d, which closed in late February after three years in business.