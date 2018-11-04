Customers react to Orchard Supply Hardware stores closing in SLO County

Orchard Supply Hardware is closing all its stores by the end of 2018, including its two San Luis Obispo County, California, home improvement stores in Pismo Beach and Paso Robles, according to Lowe’s.
Orchard Supply Hardware is closing all its stores by the end of 2018, including its two San Luis Obispo County, California, home improvement stores in Pismo Beach and Paso Robles, according to Lowe's.
One more day to visit OSH in SLO County — and everything is up to 90 percent off

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 04, 2018 11:42 AM

Orchard Supply Hardware is closing up shop in San Luis Obispo County, and the store is clearing everything out at huge discounts.

The OSH store at 2005 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles will have its last day of business on Monday, according to a store employee. The store at 825 Park Blvd. in Pismo Beach has permanently closed, according to a recorded message.

Until the Paso Robles location closes at 4 p.m. Monday, the store will sell all items at 60 to 90 percent off the lowest ticketed price, according to the OSH website. The discount is only available in-store, not online.

On Sunday, items were being sold at an 80 to 90 percent discount at the Paso Robles location, according to a store employee.

OSH parent company Lowe’s announced in August that it would close all 99 OSH stores in California, Oregon and Florida by the end of the year.

“While it was a necessary business decision to exit Orchard Supply Hardware, decisions that impact our people are never easy,” Lowe’s President and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a statement on the company’s earnings report.

Orchard Supply Hardware was founded in San Jose in 1931, according to the chain’s website. The chain was acquired by Lowe’s in 2013.

