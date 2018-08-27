Everything’s on sale as OSH stores in SLO County begin liquidation

All Orchard Supply Hardware stores across California, Oregon and Florida are closing their doors soon. But before they go, a liquidation sale is taking place.

According to the OSH website, all OSH stores — including stores at 825 Oak Park Blvd. in Pismo Beach and 2005 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles — are selling all items at 10 to 30 percent off of the lowest ticketed price.

The Liquidation at OSH comes after parent company Lowe’s announced during its second-quarter earnings call that it would close all 99 of its stores in California, Oregon, and Florida.

All OSH stores are estimated to close in 10 weeks or so, according to a Paso Robles store manager. The manager said at this time, most of the store’s items are 10 percent off. However, he anticipates as the weeks progress, more and more items will be on sale for higher percentages.

This sale is in-store only, not online, according to OSH’s website.

