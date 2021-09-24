What’s in a name? Tick the handsome Catahoula leopard dog is looking for a new home

A blue merle Catahoula leopard dog is, potentially, self-naming.

Blue is a perennial favorite. Houla is fun, and what country music fan doesn’t like the name Merle?

However, much like Johnny Cash’s “Boy Named Sue,” our 5-year-old Pet Tales dog missed out on the traditional names. His name is Tick.

His previous owners say Tick was an outside dog. They also noted he was fine with their livestock, dogs of all sizes and children 11 years old and older.

However, there was one form of critter he didn’t get along with: cats.

Tick knows the joy of family, and the heartbreak when love is lost. So, like many heartbroken country singers, he’s initially hesitant when meeting strangers and might take a few moments to sniff your hand.

However, Tick warms up quickly when he recognizes a dog-loving soul.

Tick has an athletic build and appreciates the great outdoors. He mostly walks well on a loose leash — although a dashing squirrel, an amazing smell or seeing a friend may cause him to forget his good manners.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter volunteers have noted Tick appears to be housebroken, is attentive and appreciates attention.

With his dappled black-and-gray coat and four honey-colored socks, he’s a handsome head turner.

Tick’s a tender guy who’s ideal for a gentle adopter looking for a walking or hiking partner.

Tick doesn’t seem to be bothered by his name. What truly matters to him is always having someone there to call him home.

For more information about Tick (ID No. 268309), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.