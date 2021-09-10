Cute kittens Daisy and Dylan pair perfectly. They’re ready to find lifelong homes

Dylan and Daisy, two kitten siblings, are available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Dylan and Daisy are joyful siblings. Every moment is packed with opportunities for playing, napping or cuddling with a human.

To see these cute kittens in action, one would imagine their life was always on easy street instead of a rocky road.

The kittens arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter as strays less than 6 weeks old. They were underweight and in need of medical care.

Thanks to donations from Animal Services’ Animals Requesting Friends fund, the efforts of shelter staff and a loving foster family, these cuties are now fit, happy and ready to find lifelong homes.

They’re a complimentary pair.

Dove-gray Dylan is an action boy who has a laid-back alter ego. Meanwhile, Daisy’s a practical girl with bunny-soft black and white fur who first assesses situations before showing her playful side.

A fan of toys, Daisy delights in anything with feathers. And both kittens love things they can chase, which includes each other.

After play, a sunny spot or comfy chair beckons for a nap. Dylan often snoozes on his back and, once he knows you, appreciates belly rubs and morning cuddles.

Two cats can keep each other company when their people are away.

With kittens, it’s especially beneficial because the kittens can tire each other out, allowing their humans to be utterly entertained without always being a part of the action.

If you’d like to adopt Dylan and Daisy — or any two shelter kitties — you can adopt them both for the price of one.

Together or separately, Dylan and Daisy are ready to bring their joy wherever they go.

For more information about Daisy (ID No. 265753) or Dylan (ID No. 265752), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carr