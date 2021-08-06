Want double the fun? These 2 playful tabby kittens are looking a new home

Cute kittens Bob and Donna are uncertain about their future.

For them, the life they’d known ended when — as strays — they arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter and their unknown owner didn’t come to claim them.

Initially, they were frightened by shelter life.

But thanks to caring volunteers and staff, Bob and Donna have recovered their kitten joy. They enthusiastically play with toys and appreciate being petted.

These beautiful, 12-week-old gray tabby siblings are ready for home life to begin again.

Unfortunately, feline adoptions have declined locally and the number of kittens looking for homes is increasing.

Indeed, the San Luis Obispo County shelter’s Cat Room One predominately houses kittens -- kittens whose paws reach out through the kennel gates hoping to catch your attention or invite you to play.

Feline pairs such as Bob and Donna are ready-made playmates.

This is helpful for many households, as paired cats can keep each other company when you’re away. It also means they can tire each other out, instead of always looking to human family members for entertainment.

To support the benefits of having two kitties, and to reduce the number of homeless felines, the shelter is offering a deal: two for the price of one. Adopt one cat or kitten and get the second one free.

Bob and Donna, like all kittens, long to run, jump and play. They yearn to be safe and loved.

Right now you can make any two kitties’ dreams come true.

For more information about Bob (ID No. 267663) or Donna (ID No.267661), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.