Alastair the tabby kitten used to be a scaredy-cat. He’s ready for a new, nurturing home

As a scared, homeless kitten, Alastair was nearing the point of no return.

Without intervention from loving humans, he wouldn’t discover the sweetness of a safe, warm home or the joy of human affection.

Sadly, he’s not unique.

Every year, a myriad of kittens are born homeless. Only a small portion have a chance to become someone’s beloved pet.

Shelter staff, volunteers, rescuers and kitten foster families make the difference.

When Alastair arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, he was terrified, as he’d probably had no experience with humans.

Acting fierce because he was so afraid, the handsome gray tabby cat hissed and growled at everyone.

Fortunately, a volunteer offered to foster Alastair in her home. Due to the care he received there, the recovering scaredy-cat has discovered the contentment and fun of being a pet.

Alastair loves to jump and chase after toys. He’s starting to purr in response to loving touches, though he occasionally hisses like a little teapot just to remind visitors how brave he is.

Now about 12 weeks old, Alastair is ready for a kind and patient home to continue his journey to becoming a wonderful pet.

Homeless kittens are currently waiting for foster homes. If you’d like to help and become a kitten foster, please fill out the online application at volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=1485931209.

To learn more about fostering animals — hissy kittens in particular — call or text Annette at 805-234-5755. She’s the foster mom who turned Alastair’s life around.

For more information about Alastair (ID No. 265284), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.