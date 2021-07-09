Hooch the mastiff is a ‘gem of a gentle giant’ — and he’s looking for a new home

Whether assessing his physical size or his capacity to love, Hooch is a big boy.

Four-year-old Hooch weighs just shy of 200 pounds.

Honestly, he’s about the size of a miniature horse. Since mastiffs were bred to be devoted, he’s ideal for someone looking for an oversized, four-legged companion.

Because of his calm demeanor, lumbering pace and engaging personality, there’s a temptation to adopt without considering some basics.

A mastiff takes up quite a bit of space whether riding in a car, walking through a room or sleeping on your bed.

Then there’s the food bill. According to mastiffguide.com, to keep an adult mastiff at a proper weight, dog food bills are $100 to $135 a month.

As with any breed or mix, there’s also lifestyle to consider.

Mastiffs don’t require much exercise, just a couple of walks a day, so Hooch is not suited to become a running partner.

Also, a tolerance for a bit of drool and an appreciation for snoring is important as mastiffs are known for both.

Hooch has learned the commands “sit” and “down” especially when treats are involved. He’s fine loading up in a size-appropriate car and rides well, assuming he’s tethered to prevent him from oozing into your lap.

Hooch is a gem of a gentle giant ready to live large with someone who appreciates the beauty of super-sized canine love.

For more information about Hooch (ID No. 265240), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

For more information about Twinkie (ID No. 264972), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

