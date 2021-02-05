Papa the terrier mix is a ‘sensitive soul’ looking for his soulmate — and a new home

Papa’s heart shows through his eyes. He longs for love and quickly bonds to those who treat him kindly.

He walks well on a leash, although this is likely due less to the leash, than his desire to go where you lead.

He’s a cute little terrier mix, weighing just 12 pounds, and his practical short, rusty red coat is age-streaked with white.

Papa’s expressive eyes are surrounded by white fur and communicate nearly every emotion he’s feeling.

Papa’s a sensitive soul who longs to find his soulmate.

But 10-year-old Papa has been star-crossed in love. His original owners didn’t care for him and surrendered him to a county shelter.

When Papa arrived he was underweight and riddled with fleas, and his toenails were so long they pressed into his pads.

Thankfully, Creston-based Meade Canine Rescue offered to take Papa in.

Since arriving in San Luis Obispo County, Papa has had his teeth cleaned and bloodwork done to insure he’s in good health. He’s also now neutered and on a flea preventative medicine.

Papa impresses everyone with his sweet disposition.

He loves to ride in the car, is housebroken and is enthusiastic when it comes to mealtime.

Currently, Papa is is happily coexisting with many other rescue dogs, but he’d be over the moon to be someone’s one and only canine love.

Papa’s heart longs to join another and to beat as one.

Interested in this loving little guy? Please email Meade Canine Rescue at 4dots@att.net to inquire about Papa.

Meade Canine Rescue

Meade Canine Rescue is located in Creston. All rescue dogs are spayed or neutered and current on their vaccinations.

Adoption fees vary due to the dog’s age and/or medical needs. Donations are always welcome.

For information, visit www.meadecaninerescue.net or mail Meade Canine Rescue, P.O. Box 252, Creston, CA 93432.