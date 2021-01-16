SLO County woman reunited with missing cat after nearly 4 years thanks to microchip

A cat that had gone missing in San Luis Obispo County nearly four years ago was reunited with her owner Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to the Woods Humane Society.

The cat, later identified as Missy, was found among a feral cat colony in San Miguel and brought in to the Woods North County Spay and Neuter clinic, the animal shelter posted on Facebook.

The animal shelter said it was going to “trap, neuter and return” Missy to where she was found when they noticed her behavior was not like that of a feral cat.

According to the post, the clinic shaved Missy’s stomach and found a tattoo, so they scanned her for a microchip.

Microchips are a tool that is implanted just under a dog or cat’s skin to help identify lost pets.

According to the Humane Society’s website, microchipping “is one of the best ways to ensure the safety of your dog or cat.”

The scan revealed the cat had been spayed and microchipped in late 2016. It also told the animal shelter who her owner was.

The Woods Humane Society was able to reunite Missy and her owner, a woman only identified as Judy, in a joyous reunion.

“The tears were flowing!” the post read. “This happy story made our day!”