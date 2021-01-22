Sherman the playful lap cat survived some dark times. He’s looking for a loving home

There are so many reasons to be thankful for living here on the Central Coast. This is true not only for people but also for many homeless pets, including Sherman.

Sherman’s challenging past doesn’t appear to cast a shadow. The 11-year-old snow-white kitty, who sports unexpected ginger patches, exudes a friendly, laid-back attitude with people and cats alike.

Still, this handsome boy survived the dark times of a hoarding situation. Until coming to Cambria’s Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter, Sherman was in pain due to severely neglected teeth and in need of medical care for conditions common to senior cats — hyperthyroid and a touch of arthritis.

Thankfully, HART’s Guardian Angel program ensured Sherman received the dental care he desperately needed and got him on the fairly inexpensive daily medication required for his health.

Currently he’s eating soft food, though it’s anticipated in time he’ll transition to dry nibbles.

Sherman’s a playful boy who enjoys chasing toys.

Being an affectionate cat he’s happy being picked up and held. He’s an experienced lap cat and appreciates being petted, although, like many of us, he has lower back pain due to arthritis.

San Luis Obispo County is home to a number of amazing rescue groups.

Because of HART volunteers, Sherman is ready for a new chance at life and love.

Sherman needs an indoor-only retirement home complete with the love this sweet and gentle soul deserves.

Founded in 1983, HART is a no-kill, cage-free shelter committed to rescuing and caring for feral, stray and relinquished cats. The shelter never turns away an animal because of its age or health, thanks primarily to its Guardian Angel program, which pays for non-routine and major medical expenses not covered by HART’s general fund.

The adoption fee is $89 and includes spaying or neutering, a microchip, vaccinations, flea

treatment and a free wellness check-up.

If you are interested in adopting, volunteering or donating, contact HART at 805-

927-7377 or go to https://www.hartcambria.org.