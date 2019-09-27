Princess the dachshund is great with pets and kids — and she needs a new home

Pet Tales: Meet Princess, an adorable dachshund looking for a forever home Princess, an adult dog, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 8-year-old female dachshund loves to cuddle and is good with other dogs and children. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Princess, an adult dog, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 8-year-old female dachshund loves to cuddle and is good with other dogs and children.

Princess the dachshund is questioning the meaning of life: What is existence without family?

On walks, she trots along on her stout, little legs looking for the reason why loss happens. So far she’s found no answer.

Before arriving at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, with her good house manners and fine relations, Princess likely thought there was little chance of her becoming homeless.

Indeed, on her owner-surrender paperwork it’s noted that she’s good with dogs of all sizes and children of all ages.

But what Princess couldn’t anticipate was change. In this case, life changes resulted in her family feeling they could on longer provide what Princess needed.

If Princess could ponder her paperwork, she’d likely agree with her past owners’ assessment that she likes to cuddle and appreciates comfy couches. However, she’d take exception to the word “lazy” and would feel that “excels at leisure” is a more accurate description.

Princess is a gentle, slightly pudgy 8-year-old dachshund who is overwhelmed by shelter life and may chose to lay under her kennel bed rather than on it.

She’s a sweet soul who is initially shy when meeting strangers, but warms readily to kindness and loves deeply.

Princess enjoys going for jaunty walks, whether around the neighborhood or to a nearby cafe.

If you’re looking for a running partner, she’d recommend that you adopt Steel the husky instead.

Princess is a dear little dog looking to rediscover a life full of meaning in a home full of love.

For more information about Princess (ID No. 926691), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.