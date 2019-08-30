Steel the husky has ‘striking’ blue eyes — and he’s looking for a forever home

Pet Tales: Steel the handsome husky dog is looking for a forever home Steel, an adult dog, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 4-year-old male husky has blue eyes, loves people and is good with other pets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steel, an adult dog, is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 4-year-old male husky has blue eyes, loves people and is good with other pets.

There’s a genuine “wow” factor with huskies.

As a rule, they’re effortlessly good-looking, confident in their own self worth and make friends easily. They’re also a playful breed with boundless energy for fun.

Steel is all of these things. He’s a 4-year-old husky with striking, glacial blue eyes who came to the shelter severely underweight and with open sores on the tips of his ears from untreated fly bites.

Thankfully, due to shelter staff and volunteers, his ears have healed. Steel is at a good weight, and ready to find a home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

True to his breed, Steel loves being with people and appears to be good with dog-friendly dogs. He joyfully chases balls and is learning to play fetch — although he is a bit of a jokester and will, just for fun, drop and catch the ball numerous times before relinquishing it.

Huskies love being with their pack, be it dog or human. So Steel is ideal for someone looking for a lifelong co-pilot, whether riding in cars, going on hikes or being support staff at work.

Currently we have three shelter mushers, which reflects the nationwide explosion of homeless huskies.

“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, concerned about the show’s contribution to the problem, urges people to adopt responsibly and preferably from animal shelters.

Pets aren’t accessories to make people look better, but joyous partners to help us be better. Steel’s a life coach who’ll help you rediscover the potential joy in every moment.

For more information about Steel (ID No. 231913), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.