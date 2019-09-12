Love pets? These cute, cuddly tabby cats need new homes

Pet Tales: Meet Joseph, a mellow tabby cat looking for his forever home Adult tabby cat Joseph is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 12-year-old male kitty is mellow, sweet and comfortable with strangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adult tabby cat Joseph is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 12-year-old male kitty is mellow, sweet and comfortable with strangers.

Grooming Joseph while sitting on the floor of the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services main office, it occurred to me, “This is one sweet and surprisingly accepting cat.”

Surrounded by the normal foot traffic, phone calls and chatter of a busy office, Joseph seemed oblivious — contented to be petted and brushed.

He also remained impressively unfazed by being spritzed with kitty waterless shampoo and subsequent toweling. No joke, Joseph is one mellow cat.

So it’s all the more difficult to believe that, since Joseph arrived at the Animal Services shelter more than two months ago as a stray, no one has come looking for him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Joseph is an approximately 12-year-old brown tabby with white socks, large golden eyes and a tail with raccoon-like rings. He comfortably meets strangers as friends and welcomes their attention with ease.

Joseph has spent his life perfecting his leisure skills and is not suited for the risky life of an outdoor cat.

Additionally, like many seniors, he’s a lean boy and has a few aches. If outdoors, he’d be an easy target for predators.

Happily, Joseph is well suited for sharing the comfort of a sofa with someone he loves.

Because this special boy is a favorite of volunteers and staff, half his adoption fee is already paid because he’s September’s Volunteer Cat of the Month.

Joseph is a gentle soul, ideal for someone looking for a kitty who appreciates that life is at its best when spent with someone you love.

For more information about Joseph (ID No. 232375), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

HART Cat of the Month

From the moment Leah was surrendered to the Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria, she has showcased her fabulous personality. She is cuddly, talkative, and full of kisses.

Despite all of the big changes in her life in the past year, the loss of her owner and her transition to an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with dramatically less social interaction, Leah has risen above this adversity. Everyone that has met her is in love.

This sweetie was brought to HART weighing 23.8 pounds. She is on a weight loss program to bring her weight down in a safe way.

Leah the cat is available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria. Marianne Selindh

Since a dedicated foster family took her in and is able to give her the care she deserves, Leah has dropped down to 17 pounds. She’s on a restricted diet and receives at-home physical rehabilitation exercises.

Her foster family takes Leah on leash walks around their yard and she rewards them with endless cuddles and lots of kisses. She gets along fabulously with their dog and cats and loves being a part of their family, if only for the summer.

Leah is still looking for her forever home with people who can be her best friends and weight loss cheerleaders.

As Cat of the Month for September, Leah’s adoption fees are waived.

HART is a cage-free, no-kill shelter located in lovely downtown Cambria. We love what we do.

Come on by to meet Leah and all of our other available cats and kittens at 2638 Main Street in Cambria. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 805-927-7377, visit www.slohart.org and follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at @HARTCambria.

It’s also time to purchase tickets for HART’s annual Cause for Paws Raffle. There are 70 fantastic prizes — valued at more than $7,000 — which have been donated by local businesses and artists and HART supporters. (See the details at slohart.org/newsevents.html.)

All of the proceeds will be used for medical care for cats and kittens at HART.

Purchase one raffle ticket for $10 or three tickets for $25. Tickets are available now through Oct. 26 at the HART shelter, by phone or on Fridays at the Cambria farmers market.