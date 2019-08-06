Where and when to find farmers markets in San Luis Obispo County

Tour the Downtown SLO Farmers Market Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables.

San Luis Obispo County knows good food. We farm it, sell it and eat it.

Of course, that lends itself to great farmers markets — and not just on Thursday nights.

Here’s a list of all the county’s farmers markets where you can buy fresh, local fruit, veggies, eggs, meat and more. Taste your way through the Central Coast, and support local farmers along the way.

Arroyo Grande

Wednesday Farmers Market

When: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Smart & Final Extra!, 1464 East Grand Ave.

Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org

Saturday Farmers Market

When: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 214 East Branch St., between Short and Mason streets

Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org

Diane Wiley purchases fresh produce from a stand at the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero

Atascadero Farmers Market

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in winter

Where: Sunken Gardens, East Mall Ave.

Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com

Avila Beach

Avila Beach Farmers Market

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April through September

Where: Front Street

Info: 805-602-8266 or visitavilabeach.com

Daniel’s Mexican is one of the 40-plus vendors that sell food at the farmers market in Avila Beach. The Tribune

Baywood and Los Osos

Los Osos & Baywood Park Farmers Market

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Second and Santa Maria streets

Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com

Cambria

Cambria Farmers Market

When: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, open until 5:30 during summer

Where: 1000 Main St.

Info: 805-395-6659 or cambriafarmersmarket.com

Produce is for sale at the Baywood Park and Los Osos farmers market. Tribune

Cayucos

Cayucos Farmers Market

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Day through Labor Day

Where: 10 Cayucos Drive

Info: www.facebook.com/CayucosFarmersMarket

Morro Bay

Morro Bay Thursday Farmers Market

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: 2650 Main St.

Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org

Crowds pack Higuera Street for the Downtown SLO Farmers Market on a warm summer evening in 2011. Nick Lucero The Tribune

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Farmers Market

When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: 11th and Spring streets

Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Tuesday Farmers Market

When: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Farm Supply Co., 224 Tank Farm Road

Info: 805-543-3751

Cal Poly Farmers Market

When: First and third Tuesdays of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, first and third Tuesdays of the month, May through November

Where: Mustang Way, Cal Poly

Info: slocountyfarmers.org

You can buy all sorts of produce at the Templeton Farmers Market. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Downtown SLO Farmers Market

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos streets

Info: 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com/farmers-market

San Luis Obispo Saturday Farmers Market

When: 8 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday

Where: 325 Madonna Road

Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org

Templeton

Templeton Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St.

Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com