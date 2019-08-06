Local
Where and when to find farmers markets in San Luis Obispo County
Tour the Downtown SLO Farmers Market
San Luis Obispo County knows good food. We farm it, sell it and eat it.
Of course, that lends itself to great farmers markets — and not just on Thursday nights.
Here’s a list of all the county’s farmers markets where you can buy fresh, local fruit, veggies, eggs, meat and more. Taste your way through the Central Coast, and support local farmers along the way.
Arroyo Grande
Wednesday Farmers Market
When: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Smart & Final Extra!, 1464 East Grand Ave.
Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org
Saturday Farmers Market
When: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: 214 East Branch St., between Short and Mason streets
Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org
Atascadero
Atascadero Farmers Market
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in winter
Where: Sunken Gardens, East Mall Ave.
Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com
Avila Beach
Avila Beach Farmers Market
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April through September
Where: Front Street
Info: 805-602-8266 or visitavilabeach.com
Baywood and Los Osos
Los Osos & Baywood Park Farmers Market
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Second and Santa Maria streets
Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com
Cambria
Cambria Farmers Market
When: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, open until 5:30 during summer
Where: 1000 Main St.
Info: 805-395-6659 or cambriafarmersmarket.com
Cayucos
Cayucos Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Day through Labor Day
Where: 10 Cayucos Drive
Info: www.facebook.com/CayucosFarmersMarket
Morro Bay
Morro Bay Thursday Farmers Market
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: 2650 Main St.
Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org
Paso Robles
Paso Robles Farmers Market
When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: 11th and Spring streets
Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Tuesday Farmers Market
When: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Farm Supply Co., 224 Tank Farm Road
Info: 805-543-3751
Cal Poly Farmers Market
When: First and third Tuesdays of the month, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, first and third Tuesdays of the month, May through November
Where: Mustang Way, Cal Poly
Info: slocountyfarmers.org
Downtown SLO Farmers Market
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos streets
Info: 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com/farmers-market
San Luis Obispo Saturday Farmers Market
When: 8 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday
Where: 325 Madonna Road
Info: 805-544-9570 or slocountyfarmers.org
Templeton
Templeton Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St.
Info: 805-748-1109 or northcountyfarmersmarkets.com
