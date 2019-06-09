Does SLO have the best farmers market? Sunset Magazine wants your votes

Tour the Downtown SLO Farmers Market Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Think McConnell’s is the best ice cream around? Never miss San Luis Obispo’s Farmers Market, and think more people should know about it?

You’ve got a chance to make your voice heard: Several Central Coast locations are nominated in Sunset Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.

San Luis Obispo was nominated as the best bike town, alongside Aspen, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon.

The SLO Farmers Market is in the running for best farmers market, competing against markets in Eugene, Oregon; Scottsdale, Arizona; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Spokane, Washington; and Whitefish, Montana.

McConnell’s was nominated in the best ice cream or ice cream shop category, along with the Portland-based Salt & Straw, Seattle’s Frankie & Jo’s, and Liks in Denver.

J. Woeste in Los Olivos was nominated for best garden store or nursery.

Also on the Central Coast: Carmel was nominated in the best beach and best art town categories, while Bixby Bridge in Big Sur was nominated for best bridge. California’s Pacific Coast Highway was nominated for best drive.

Other categories include best sushi, best airport, best state park, best dive bar, best tacos and best music festival.

Voting runs until June 14, and the final results will appear in Sunset Magazine’s September 2019 issue.

