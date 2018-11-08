Max the Maine coon cat lost one of his 9 lives. Now he’s ready to find a loving home

Max is a 5-year-old Maine coon cat who, last September, lost one of his nine lives.

He didn’t lose the other eight lives because a good Samaritan found him in a culvert— underweight and in need of medical care — on Highway 1 near Cuesta College. From his condition, it was clear his life hadn’t been an easy one, yet his comfort with the people who found him made it clear he wasn’t a feral cat.

After being brought to the shelter, x-rays showed his femur was broken and had partially healed. An orthopedic veterinarian evaluated the x-ray and determined, even though Max will always have a limp, it was best to allow the leg to heal as is.

The majority of the healing process is now complete, and Max is ready to find a loving, indoor-only home.

It’s impressive, given the hard times Max has endured, that he has an abiding capacity to love. At the shelter he’s shown that he forms strong bonds with the people who respect his past trauma. Max is a smart boy who longs for human companionship — yet his trust must be earned before he’ll give you his heart, so it’s likely he’s best suited for a gentle adopter with a calm household.

Max was fortunate to have only lost one life, now he needs a loving adopter to help him start living again.

For more information about Max (ID No. 226820), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.