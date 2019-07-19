Atascadero is ‘embracing the brewery industry.’ Dunbar Brewing joins city’s beer boom

See the new SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in 2019 New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New restaurants, shops and businesses that opened in San Luis Obispo County, in 2019 include Sprouts Farmers Market and La Quinta Inn in San Luis Obispo, California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles and SLO Donut Co. in Atascadero.

A longtime San Luis Obispo Country craft brewery has reopened its doors in a new city.

Dunbar Brewing opened in its new spot at 5855 El Camino Real in Atascadero — formerly home to Camozzi’s Saloon — July 15.

The brewery announced in April that it was leaving its Santa Margarita home of 11 years. That location closed in late June.

The move to Atascadero marks Dunbar Brewing’s fifth move in about two decades.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Owner and brewer Chris Chambers started the company in Los Osos in 1997. It occupied two locations in both Los Osos and Santa Margarita.

Chambers said he is excited to be a part of the brewery boom in Atascadero.

“The city is embracing the brewing industry and looking to bring more breweries here,” Chamber said. “It’s truly a community effort.”

With its Atascadero location, Chambers said the brewery is moving away from a “barn feeling,” but still has a relaxing, living room-like atmosphere.

However, some features in the new space date back to the brewery’s original 1997 location and other iterations.

“The main bartop is from Santa Margarita location, and the original Los Osos bartop is the little one in the corner,” Chambers said. “I think people will be excited to see the old (barrel) cage from our original brewery in Santa Margarita is back and a main focus.”

The brewery has a new 3.5-barrel brew system with seven barrel fermenters showcased in the front of the space, The Tribune previously reported. It’s designed by Premier Stainless Systems of Escondido with accessibility in mind.

Chambers has mobility issues stemming in part from his service in the California Army National Guard and U.S. Army. The new system has no stairs or catwalk, allowing Chambers to get back to brewing full-time after a two year break.

The pub has 14 beers on tap — including signature brews Brown Porter, Fear Naught IPA, Johnny Mash black IPA and Scottish Heavy — as well as wine and cider. Chambers, who specializes in English-, Irish- and Scottish-style ales, said he plans to start adding more beers to the list later this year.

Chambers said Dunbar Brewing brought its Santa Margarita staff to the new location, and is looking to hire three additional employees.

“The community has been great, wonderful,” Chambers said. “We’re excited to see what we can do for the community and what the community can do for us.”

Dunbar Brewing is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 805-464-2553 or visit Dunbar Brewing’s Facebook page .