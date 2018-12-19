Do you like beer and good causes? These SLO County breweries are helping Camp Fire victims

Looking for something to do Thursday night? You might want to buy a beer for a good cause.

That’s because Thursday is Resilience Night, when anyone can head to a participating brewery to try its version of Resilience IPA, the beer brewed specifically to help Camp Fire victims, according to Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s website.

Breweries in San Luis Obispo County participating in Resilience Night include SLO Brew, Central Coast Brewing, BarrelHouse Brewing Co. and Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Also participating are Earth and Fire Brewing Co., Tent City Beer Co., Dead Oak Brewing Co. and 7 Sisters Brewing Co. For more information on locations and other participating breweries, go to www.sierranevada.com

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

One hundred percent of sales of Resilience IPA will be donated to help with Camp Fire relief, Sierra Nevada Brewing said. The company, based in Butte County, said it hopes to raise more than $10 million for fire victims.

Resilience IPA has been brewed by more than a thousand breweries nationwide to help victims of the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and burned nearly 240 square miles near Sierra Nevada Brewing’s home base in Chico.

In mid-November, Sierra Nevada Brewing announced that it would share its recipe and the ingredients for its Resilience IPA with all interested breweries, on the condition they donate all sales of the beer to Camp Fire relief.





The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, all participating breweries joined in a collaborative brew day to make the beer. Sierra Nevada Brewing released its version of Resilience IPA on Dec. 10, according to a company Facebook post.

In all, more than 17,000 barrels — or 4.2 million pints — of the beer have been produced, the company said.

“Thank you to the brewing community. Thank you to our suppliers. Thank you to our wholesalers and retailers,” Sierra Nevada Brewing said in a news release on its website. “And thank you to every single customer who is helping us rebuild our Butte County community — one pint at a time.”