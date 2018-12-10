Firestone selling beer to honor sheriff’s sergeant slain in Borderline shooting

If you stop by Firestone Walker’s taproom in Paso this month, you can buy a pint and contribute to the family of a Thousand Oaks shooting victim.

The brewery is now serving the Helus Lager, a beer named for Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the line of duty during the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks last month.

The brewery is donating $1 of every pint sold to Helus’ family, according to Sean Weir, a spokesman for the brewery.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the scene of the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill on Nov. 7. Thirteen people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shows Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in a deadly shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Authorities say Helus killed in a mass shooting at the Southern California bar was shot five times by a gunman who killed 11 others, but struck fatally by a bullet fired by a highway patrolman. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File) AP

Helus is survived by his wife and son.

“We were informed by some of our friends in the 805 that Sergeant Helus was a fan of our beers,” said co-owner David Walker in an emailed statement. “To honor him, in the best way we can, we are pouring our Firestone Lager — a classic Helles-style lager — and calling it ‘Helus Lager’ for the month of December.”

The beer is available at Firestone Walker’s taprooms in Paso Robles, Buellton and Venice throughout the month, Weir said.

“Please take the time to visit one of their taprooms and raise a glass to Ron for his service, friendship and sacrifice,” read a Facebook post about the beer from the Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.



