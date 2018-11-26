These SLO County breweries are joining effort for Camp Fire victims. Here’s how you can help

Four San Luis Obispo County breweries are joining an effort to help Camp Fire victims through beer — and you can help too, by buying it.

SLO Brew, BarrelHouse Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Central Coast Brewing will join craft breweries across the country on Tuesday to brew Resilience IPA, a special India pale ale created by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., according to Sierra Nevada Brewing’s website.

All proceeds from sales of Resilience IPA will be donated to Camp Fire relief, according to a Facebook post by Sierra Nevada Brewing founder Ken Grossman.

Sierra Nevada Brewing, located in Butte County, is sharing the recipe and ingredients for its Resilience IPA to any brewery interested in joining fundraising efforts.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Resilience IPA will be available at SLO Brew and Central Coast Brewing, both based in San Luis Obispo, in late December, according to a news release.

Sierra Nevada Brewing expects to have its version of the beer available on draft and in cans by Dec. 10. Other versions of the beer will be available on tap at participating breweries and taprooms around the same time.





“We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul,” Grossman said in the Facebook post. “Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future.”

The Camp Fire, which reached full containment Sunday morning, has burned nearly 240 square miles since it started Nov. 8 near Sierra Nevada Brewing’s home base in Chico. The wildfire, which is the most destructive and deadliest in California history, has left at least 85 people dead and destroyed more than 13,000 homes, according to Cal Fire.

Sierra Nevada Brewing was spared from the blaze and its taproom reopened last week, but many of its employees live in communities that were devastated by the fire, Grossman said.

Sierra Nevada Brewing has already created its own relief fund through the Golden Valley Community Bank Foundation into which it donated $100,000. You can donate directly to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief fund at the foundation’s website, www.goldenvalley.bank/Community-Foundation.aspx.