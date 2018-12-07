Wine magazine lists best beers in the world — and one is from SLO County

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. makes one of the best beers of the world, according to Wine Enthusiast magazine.

The magazine recently ranked a lager made by the Paso Robles brewery on its Top 25 Beers of 2018 list, which included brews from Belgium, Canada and the United States.

Firestone Walker snagged the No. 15 slot with its Firestone Lager, which has a rating of 91 points and retails for $11 for a six pack.

Wine Enthusiast praised the lager’s “subtle aromas and flavors, like lightly toasted grains, cereal, lemon peel and white florals.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is light in body but smooth and remarkably clean, with medium carbonation and a crisp, dry finish that offers a light cracker flavor and just a touch of bitterness,” the magazine said. “All in all, this is the very idea of what a lager should be to many people.”

According to Tribune archives, Firestone Walker revived an old recipe for a Bavarian-style lager to create the new Firestone Lager, releasing it to the broad market in February.

The beer isn’t the only locally made beverage to merit Wine Enthusiast’s attention.

The magazine included wines from three San Luis Obispo County wineries — Stolo Family Vineyards in Cambria and Paix Sur Terre and Villa Creek Cellars in Paso Robles— on its Top 100 Wines of 2018 list.

Although it might seem odd for a wine magazine to rank beer, 2018 marks the 10th year that Wine Enthusiast has compiled a list of the world’s best brews.

“Gone are the days of wine versus beer versus spirits,” Wine Enthusiast managing editor Lauren Buzzeo wrote in her intro to the Top 25 Beers of 2018 list. “We are all more unified in the quest to find well-made, balanced and delicious beverage options from all major drink categories.”