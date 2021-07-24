New SLO fleet of food trucks serves up ‘couture cotton candy,’ ice cream

Joshua James and Savannah Starr are the owners of Haute Sugar Co., a San Luis Obispo mobile concessions business offering cotton candy, ice cream, classic sodas and more.

A San Luis Obispo business that offers “couture cotton candy,” ice cream and beverages has expanded with new product lines and a small fleet of food trucks.

Haute Sugar Co. recently grew its catering line to add three new concession trucks to better accommodate birthday parties, weddings, concerts, sporting events and more.

Savannah Starr founded Haute Sugar Co. in 2016, offered cotton candy cart service at weddings and corporate gatherings. The mobile catering business focuses on “redefining nostalgic experiences with couture concessions.”

The company’s name is a play on words, mixing the melted sugar aspect of cotton candy with the French-rooted term for high-class or fancy, co-owner Joshua James explained.

Earlier this year, Starr teamed up with James, her fiance and the former franchisee owner of Tap Truck Central Coast.

James sold Tap Truck Central Coast, which serves draft beers, wines and ciders, to the founding partners to join forces with Starr. The couple has an infant daughter.

“When I first met Savannah, I thought her cotton candy company was a great candidate for a joint business operation,” James said. “I tagged along to a few of her events and my wheels started spinning in terms of scalability and adding the mobile bar element and some other offerings and services she was dreaming up.”

Haute Sugar Co. has catered events for corporate clients such as Google, Eventbrite and Hammitt — and recently catered a party hosted by 18-year-old TikTok star Avani Gregg in Bel Air Hills.

Locally, the company has provided catering at popular wedding venues such as The White Barn and Greengate Ranch & Vineyard in San Luis Obispo, as well as San Luis Obispo brewery and restaurant SLO Brew Rock.

SLO mobile catering company serves up treats

In addition to its signature treat, watermelon cotton candy topped with edible flower candy and strawberry pop rocks, Haute Sugar Co. serves up classic sodas, sheep’s milk ice cream from Negranti Creamery in Paso Robles and Cali-Squeeze beer.

Haute Sugar Co. purchased the former Negranti’s Creamery ice cream truck and took over the company’s mobile events

The company’s new Tap & Treat Truck, a pink vehicle features the words “Sip Pretty” on the side, offers a mobile bar experience with four taps serving beer, wine and cider.

James has expertise building custom vehicles for concessions, and offers his services to other vendors as well, helping them set up food and beverage trucks.

He and Starr hope to franchise Haute Sugar Co., making it a global brand, James said.