Election year blues? Here’s how to filter out the noise and stay sane before you vote

Many of us are experiencing political fatigue. It’s the “I’m so done with all this” emotion that’s rampant in the final days of a presidential campaign.

Symptoms are varied and can range from a sense of impending dread to disgust to a refusal to even vote. Physical symptoms might include agitation, hyper vigilance, lethargy, insomnia or headaches.

Of course, this year is over-the-top bad. There’s been non-stop governmental drama since the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve.

The impeachment. The pandemic. And that only got us through March!

We never, never could have imagined the chaos the next six months would bring.

We told ourselves each crisis was the last one, that Washington, D.C., would finally sit and stay. But the reprieve we longed for didn’t happen.

Incredibly, the treadmill pace only picked up.

No wonder we want to cry “Uncle!” and find the nearest padded cell.

In psychology, we use the Holmes-Rahe Stress Inventory to rate clients’ levels of stress.

Life events are assigned a numerical value (death of a spouse is worth 100 points, troubles with the boss earns 23), then tallied to determine a stress score. The more stressful incidents a person experiences within a 12-month period, the higher the inventory score.

The test is based on the theory that stressful events require emotional energy to adapt to. Even if events are positive or relatively minor, they still exact a psychological toll.

The same concept applies to politics. Too much chaos saps our personal batteries and puts us into psychic overload.

We literally can’t absorb another soundbite. Our mental computers crash.

That being said, the election is still not over. We have to function for a few more weeks. We can’t let political fatigue turn us into zombies who are incapable of casting a ballot.

To that end, we must stay strong and manage our symptoms. There’s far too much at stake.

How to cope with political fatigue

Be selective about your sources. Some news channels are notorious for their ranting and high-octane programming. Others report the news in a low-key, neutral style. Your goal is to be knowledgeable, not traumatized. So pick your programs wisely.

Limit media exposure. Watch and read enough to stay informed, then switch to something pleasant. Or close all screens and enjoy the silence.

Don’t catastrophize. Yes, there’s a lot of distressing news. But don’t let your thoughts spiral out of control. Take a deep breath. Relax your hands. Remind yourself, “I’ll get through this.”

Avoid political conversations. If friends and family insist on talking politics, kindly tell them, “I’d prefer to discuss something else.” Then bring up a different topic or, if necessary, leave the room.

Engage in non-political activities. Find hobbies that are far away from the political fray. You’ll enjoy yourself while soothing frazzled nerves.

Focus on the serene. Listen to a meditation podcast. Participate in an outdoor yoga class. Watch fish swim in an aquarium. Serenity is within reach whenever you seek it.

Know that nothing lasts forever. This era will fade into the past. Keep things in perspective to minimize their impact.