SLO Post Office will open on a Sunday in mid-December for last-minute holiday mailing

The San Luis Obispo Post Office on Dalidio Drive is adding extra holiday hours and will be open part of the day on Sunday, Dec. 16, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Post Office at 1655 Dalidio Drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day to “help customers through the hustle and bustle of the holidays.”

The Post Office is typically closed on Sundays.

The SLO Post Office location is one of 21 statewide that are offering extra Sunday hours on Dec. 16.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Goleta station office, located at 130 S. Patterson Ave., will be open Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.