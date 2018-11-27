SLOcally Made pop-up store is returning to downtown SLO for the holidays

For the second year in a row, a collection of 20 local artisans will sell their creations at a holiday pop-up store in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The female-operated collective will be open for business at 1003 Osos St. in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Collection, the operator of a downtown commercial hub of local boutiques, galleries and restaurants.

The pop-up shop will offer contemporary goods such as leatherwork, embroidery, paintings, sewing, metal-smithing, ceramics, soap and more, according to a news release from the SLO Collection.

The store will be open starting Wednesday through this Sunday, then again Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 13-24.

“This creative group will come together again to bring form, identity and purpose to the idea of shopping local,” the SLO Collection said in the news release.

The marketplace is led by Sadie Rogers, a local visual artist and creative entrepreneur who specializes in hand-lettering, watercolor, graphic design and mixed media.

To celebrate female entrepreneurs, SLOcally Made will also host an opening event on Dec. 19 with more details to come.

The SLOcally Made vendors at the show will include the following: Sadie A Design; Blueberry Jewelry; Kendra Aaronson; Yes Cocktail Co.; Wild Moon Collection; OhMa Felt; Poppy Soap Co.; Sweet Bella Jewelry; JAW Leather Goods; Tied and True Goods; Kelley Wilson; FYK Creative; Brookie Rogers; Gwenie Long; Candace Rae Art; The Mod Sewer; Key Flame Candle; The Gannon Studio; Becky and Bruce Rogers; and Holly Beals Art.

Some artists are rotating; for more information, go to https://slocally-made.com/home or @slocallymade on Instagram.