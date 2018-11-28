Cal Poly poinsettias are back for the holidays — here’s how to get one

The arrival of the holiday season means it’s time for Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, and students have thousands of festive plants for you to choose from.

But you’ll have to move fast, because it begins Friday and only lasts until Dec. 8.

Not a big fan of traditional red poinsettias? Don’t worry: There are plenty of colors and varieties among the 4,191 plants for sale at the Poly Plant Shop.

Grab a small plant in a 2-inch pot, or go big with a 3-foot-high poinsettia in a 10-inch pot. Prices range from $5 to $55. The shop will also have student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments and gifts for sale.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can pick up your holiday decor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7, according to a university news release.

The Poly Plant Shop is on campus, off Via Carta Road. Enter the university at the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at 805-756-1106.

The plants are grown by students in Cal Poly’s Poinsettia Agriculture Enterprise Project. Nine students majoring in agricultural and environmental plant sciences are overseeing the project, which began in the spring.