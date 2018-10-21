Nipomo man arrested after police say he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a convalescent home

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a Nipomo man on Friday after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a convalescent home in Santa Maria because of perceived lack of care for his mother, who resides at the home.

Robert Clement, 56, reportedly called the convalescent home several times and yelled profanities before threatening to “shoot up the place,” according to a department news release.

Santa Maria police responded to a call from the convalescent home around 4 p.m. Thursday. The name of the home was not released.

Officers obtained search and arrest warrants for Clement, who lives on his brother’s property in Nipomo, the release said. Clement had firearms registered to him, police said, and several firearms were collected and booked into evidence.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department arrested Clement without incident.

Clement was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Clement remained in jail custody Sunday morning in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.