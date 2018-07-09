These 9 SLO County restaurants won Wine Spectator awards

Two Paso Robles restaurants owned and operated by chef Santos MacDonal and his wife, Carole, were recently honored by Wine Spectator magazine for their well-chosen wine lists and menus.

II Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant received the magazine's 2018 Award of Excellence.

Wine Spectator reviews more than 18,000 wines each year and recognizes "the world's best wine restaurants" with annual awards, according to a news release said. The magazine gives out three levels of honors: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award.

“Our team is so humbled by this,” said Carole MacDonal, wine director of Il Cortile and La Cosecha. “Every day, we all work so hard to deliver an exciting experience at our restaurants, so it’s also immensely gratifying to be recognized again.”

The two restaurants received awards because of "their outstanding food quality, exciting dining and cocktail menus, elite service and, of course, their eclectic and thoughtful wine lists that offer a range of prices to encourage exploration," according to the release.

II Cortile, the MacDonals' Italian restaurant, has received the Award of Excellence for five consecutive years.

La Cosecha, which serves Spanish and South American dishes, won its second consecutive award from Wine Spectator. The restaurant was also highlighted for its list of wines less than $50, according to the release.

MacDonal recently launched The Truck, a full-service mobile catering company serving the North County.

II Cortile and La Cosecha weren't the only San Luis Obispo County restaurants to receive Wine Spectator awards in 2018.

The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles, named one of "8 Outstanding Winery Restaurants" by Wine Spectator in May, has received the Award of Excellence since 2006. And Robin's Restaurant in Cambria received the award for the third year in a row.

In San Luis Obispo, Buona Tavola, Koberl at Blue, Luna Red and Novo Restaurant and Lounge were recognized with Awards of Excellence. All are past winners.

The highest Wine Spectator honor in the area was given to Lido at Dolphin Bay in Pismo Beach. That restaurant has received the Best of Award of Excellence since 2016.