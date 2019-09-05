Alex Trebek just sold his SLO County vacation home. Here’s how much it went for

How to buy a home in 10 basic steps Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Need an easy guide to buy a house? Here's simple step-by-step checklist to help you through the process.

Sorry, “Jeopardy!” fans. Alex Trebek’s Central Coast vacation home is officially off the market.

The longtime game show host sold his 30-acre property on the shore of Lake Nacimiento on Aug. 29 for $1.3 million, according to a listing by Scott Howenstine of Re/Max Parkside Real Estate on Zillow.com.

Located at 3475 Heron Lane in rural Paso Robles, the Ranchos del Lago property features a 2,595-square-foot house that came “fully furnished (except for artwork & personal possessions),” the listing says, making it “truly a ‘turnkey’ property.”

In addition to the home, built in 2000, the property features a 1,500-square-foot metal shop building with a full bathroom and two roll-up doors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other highlights include a spa, a covered patio, a private launch ramp and a covered dock.

All tools and equipment were included in the sale, according a now-removed post on original listing agent Jim Irving’s website, JimIrving.com, as were “the toys”: a SeaDoo GTI watercraft, a Kawasaki STX watercraft and two Honda quad-style ATVs.

In April, the property was listed for sale for $1,595,000 on JimIrving.com — and $1,399,000 on Zillow.com — so the unknown buyer got a bit of a deal.

It’s not the only San Luis Obispo County property owned by Trebek in recent years.

The TV host, who lives in Studio City, previously owned Windfall Farms, a 724-acre thoroughbred horse ranch in Creston. Limoneira, an agriculture and real estate development company based in Santa Paula, purchased that property from Trebek for $10 million in 2005.

Trebek led a group of partners that once owned Creston Winery, which was sold in 2001.

Trebek, who turned 79 in July, has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984. Since then, he’s appeared on 7,000 episodes of the popular game show, according to NPR, with no official plans to retire soon.

In October 2018, Trebek renewed his contract with “Jeopardy!” through 2022, Deadline reported in October 2018.

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Now he’s back at work following chemotherapy treatment.