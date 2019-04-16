Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek made the announcement in a video message on March 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek made the announcement in a video message on March 6.

Question: It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and “beautiful views” of Lake Nacimiento.

Answer: What is Alex Trebek’s vacation home?

A 30-acre lakefront property owned by the longtime “Jeopardy!” host is on the market for $1.39 million, according to a listing by Jim Irving of Re/Max Parkside Real Estate on Zillow.com.

Located at 3475 Heron Lane in rural Paso Robles, the Ranchos del Lago property features a 2,595-square-foot house that “comes fully furnished (except for artwork & personal possessions),” the listing says, making it “truly a ‘turnkey’ property.”

In addition to the home, built in 2000, there’s a 1,500-square-foot metal shop building with a full bathroom and two roll-up doors.

All tools and equipment are included, according to Irving’s website, JimIrving.com, as are “the toys”: a SeaDoo GTI watercraft, a Kawasaki STX watercraft and two Honda quad-style ATVs.

Other highlights include a spa, a covered patio, a private launch ramp and a covered dock.

“It’s got everything,” Irving writes on his site.

“The owner has developed the property with great care and aesthetics from the gated entrance, through the trees, down a curving paved drive to the homesite,” Irving writes.

Trebek’s home is listed for sale for $1,595,000 on JimIrving.com, but prospective buyers will find a lower price tag — $1,399,000 — on Zillow.com.

It’s not the only San Luis Obispo County property owned by Trebek in recent years.

The TV host, who lives in Studio City, previously owned Windfall Farms, a 724-acre thoroughbred horse ranch in Creston. Limoneira, an agriculture and real estate development company based in Santa Paula, purchased that property from Trebek for $10 million in 2005.

Trebek led a group of partners that once owned Creston Winery, which was sold in 2001.

The sale of Trebek’s Lake Nacimiento home comes at a eventful time for the 78-year-old, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984. Since then, he’s appeared on 7,000 episodes of the popular game show, according to NPR, with no official plans to retire soon.

In July 2018, Trebek told TMZ’s Harvey Levin in an interview on Fox News’ “Objectified” that his chances of staying on “Jeopardy!” after 2020 were “50-50 and a little less.”

Months later, Trebek renewed his contract with the show through 2022, Deadline reported in October 2018.

In March, Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.