Cal Poly alum ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’ featured in ‘Stranger Things’ — did you notice?

“Stranger Things” is back with season three, and so are the 1980s references. This time around, a Cal Poly alumnus made the cut.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, who graduated from Cal Poly with a bachelor’s in architecture, is referenced twice in the new season of the Netflix show, according to the website Mashable.

His song “My Bologna” is played by science teacher and A.V. club supervisor Mr. Clarke in the second episode. The song was recorded in a Cal Poly bathroom in 1979 while Yankovic was a student.

In episode three, Dustin can be seen rocking a vintage “Weird Al” shirt.





Yankovic is a geek ‘80s culture icon known for parody songs, so it seems fitting that Mr. Clarke and Dustin would be fans. The characters are interested in Dungeons and Dragons, after all.

“Weird Al” tweeted about the show the night it dropped on Netflix — making his thoughts on the new season clear.

The tweet read: “#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.)“

The university also chimed in on Twitter, asking followers if they spotted the references to the Cal Poly alumnus.

#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.) pic.twitter.com/wuix5hP6fS — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 5, 2019

Did you catch our Cal Poly alumnus @alyankovic in #StrangerThings Season 3? https://t.co/VsWwoEUecN — Cal Poly (@CalPoly) July 5, 2019

@/FRENS: IF YOU COME ACROSS A SONG ABOUT BOLOGNA IN STRANGER THINGS, AND YOU LIKE IT, REMIND YOURSELF, AND I CANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH, THAT IT'S TIME TO STAN WEIRD AL pic.twitter.com/sv1QFXuv3u — Gabriel Bagahansol (@LiamUrARelevant) July 4, 2019