‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wins Grammy No. 5 — ‘I finally get to join the Five-Timers Club!’

Here’s something to celebrate: Pop parody king “Weird Al” Yankovic has scored Grammy gold once again.
On Sunday, the 1980 Cal Poly graduate took home his fifth Grammy Award — this one for best boxed or limited edition package for “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.”
“I’ve kind of been playing the long game. I never really wanted to be a recording artist,” Yankovic joked during Sunday’s 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. “I did it for 40 years so one day I could win a Grammy as an art director.”
Yankovic, who shared his award with fellow art directors Meghan Foley and Annie Stoll, beat out big-name nominees including Guns N’ Roses and the Grateful Dead to seize the prize.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Yankovic, 59, took to social media Sunday to express his excitement about the win, posting a picture of himself pointing to his Grammy on Twitter and Facebook. The caption was simple but straightforward: a string of exclamation points.
Yankovic also tweeted a photoshopped picture of him posing with Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin with the caption: “So excited that I finally get to join the Five-Timers Club! Thank you, #Grammy voters!” (Hanks and Baldwin have both hosted “Saturday Night Live” at least five times; Yankovic has yet to host or perform on the show.)
Yankovic, a former KCPR DJ, famously recorded one of his earliest songs, “My Bologna,” in a Cal Poly restroom.
Over the decades, Yankovic, whose hits include “Eat It,” “Amish Paradise” and “White & Nerdy,” has released 14 studio albums and been nominated for 16 Grammys. In 2015, he won a Grammy for best album for “Mandatory Fun.”
Yankovic was inducted into Cal Poly’s Mustang Media Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018.
Comments