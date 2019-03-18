This Cal Poly student is taking a spin on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

“Wheel of Fortune” may bill itself as “America’s Game,” but the popular game show has a special connection to Cal Poly.

Cal Poly student Jake Douglas will take a spin Monday on “Wheel of Fortune” — marking the third time in less than a year that a Cal Poly student or graduate has appeared on the show.

The Lake Stevens, Washington, native has been a “Wheel” watcher since he was a kid, according to a news release.

Douglas, a junior studying graphic communication at Cal Poly, tried out for the show at a Wheelmobile event in San Luis Obispo, the release said.

He’ll appear on “Wheel of Fortune” as part of its “College Week Spring Break,” which features college students competing to win vacations, cars and cash prizes by solving hangman-style word puzzles.

But Douglas can’t share how he fared on “Wheel of Fortune” until the episode airs.

Douglas is just the latest contestant with Cal Poly ties to appear on the show in the past year.

Then-Cal Poly student C.J. Covington appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” in April 2018, winning $50,820 in cash and prizes. Covington’s friend and former roommate, Cal Poly graduate Dallan Borboa, took home $19,893 in cash and prizes after appearing on the show in November 2018.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.



