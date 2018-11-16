SLO man is taking a spin on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — just like his best friend

Months after one of his best friends won big on “Wheel of Fortune,” San Luis Obispo resident Dallan Borboa is taking his own shot at the popular game show.

Borboa, a 23-year-old Cal Poly graduate, will appear Monday on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Borboa, who’s from Fresno, said he grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” with his great-grandparents. But he still had to be persuaded to try out for the show when the Wheelmobile came to the Cal Poly campus in March 2017.

“They said, ‘There’s free food,’ and I’m like, ‘Sold,’ ” Borboa recalled. He brought along his close friend and roommate, CJ Covington.

As luck would have it, the two men were called to a second tryout in Paso Robles and later told they’d both appear on “Wheel of Fortune” — although not together during “Best Friends Week,” as they’d hoped.

Covington appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” in April. He won $50,820 in cash and prizes, sparking a friendly rivalry with his friend.

“He said, ‘You better beat me,’ ” Borboa said.

Borboa got his chance in September, when he shot a “Happy Thanksgiving”-themed episode of “Wheel of Fortune” at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Five of his best friends, already in town to catch a football game between Fresno State and UCLA, cheered him on from the audience.

Naturally, Borboa said, “(Covington) was actually the first person I called after I got off stage.” “Don’t tell my mom,” he added with a laugh.

Although Borboa can’t share how he did on “Wheel of Fortune” before his episode airs, he said he was able to apply some of the financial know-how he learned at Cal Poly.

“I’m a finance major. I was just looking at the numbers and playing the probability game,” said Borboa, who graduated from Cal Poly in June. He now works as a business development director at Stockmans, a vineyard automation contractor in San Luis Obispo.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, “Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

Tune in

Watch Cal Poly graduate Dallan Borboa on “Wheel of Fortune” at 7:30 p.m. Monday on KSBY.