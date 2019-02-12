KSBY sports director Jessica Vo is leaving — and a familiar face will replace her

Jessica Vo, KSBY’s sports director, is leaving the TV station after two and a half years, she announced on Twitter on Monday night.

But her replacement will be a familiar face: current weekend sports anchor Chance Dickman, according to Kathleen Choal, KSBY’s president and general manager.

“We’ve loved having Jessica here at KSBY as our sports director for the last two and a half years,” Choal said in an email to The Tribune. “In addition to covering the day-to-day local sports, she told incredible stories of our local athletes on and off the field during her Vo’s Little Pros segments.”

Vo’s last day at the station will be Friday, both Vo and Choal confirmed.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

“Being a journalist can come with many challenges, but the amazing athletes, coaches and parents made my job easier. I was lucky enough to cover numerous inspirational stories, state playoffs and national championships at KSBY,” Vo told The Tribune in a direct message on Twitter.

“I am also proud to be the area’s first female sports director,” Vo continued. “I hope I was able to foster additional conversations about women in sports and inspire the younger generation to chase their dreams.”

Vo said she is leaving the broadcast journalism industry and moving back to the Bay Area, where she is from.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I received while on the Central Coast,” Vo said. “I was exposed to a strong local sports community that goes to great lengths to see its student athletes succeed.”

Vo declined to say what’s next for her career.

Before she became KSBY’s sports director in August 2016, Vo was a sports anchor and reporter for NBC affiliate KSBW in the Salinas and Monterey area and a sideline reporter for Comcast in the Bay Area, according to her biography on KSBY’s website.

“While Jessica leaves big shoes to fill, we are excited to promote Chance into the sports director role,” Choal said, calling the replacement a “very natural fit.”





Dickman joined KSBY as a weekend sports anchor and reporter in August 2017, Choal said. He began his career as a sports photographer in La Crosse, Wisconsin, before becoming a sports anchor and reporter at WEAU-TV in Eau Clair, Wisconsin.

A replacement for Dickman’s current position has not yet been announced, though Choal said the station hopes to do so soon.