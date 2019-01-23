KSBY anchor Scott Daniels announces departure after 3 years

KSBY anchor Scott Daniels is leaving the television station, he announced on Twitter and confirmed to The Tribune on Wednesday.

Daniels told The Tribune that his contract, and his schedule, contributed to his decision to leave.

“The split shift of working 3 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. has been tiring, so I’m pursuing other anchor jobs in the industry,” Daniels said in a direct message on Twitter.

Daniels is the co-anchor for Daybreak, KSBY’s morning show, and also co-anchors the news at 5 p.m.

“It’s not too serious, everyone has contracts in this business, and mine is coming to an end here after more than three years,” Daniels told The Tribune in a phone interview.

“I hope that there is a station out there that’s just like KSBY and can use my talents properly,” he added.

When asked what he meant by that, Daniels said “I want to grow.”

“It’s a revolving door in this industry, and I want to continue to grow. I think I’ve done that here, and I want to continue doing that,” he said.

Daniels, a native of Roseville, joined KSBY in 2015 as a morning co-anchor and multimedia journalist and began anchoring the 5 p.m. news last January. Before joining KSBY, he was a reporter for the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, according to KSBY’s website.

“We are disappointed Scott chose not to stay at KSBY-TV,” Kathleen Choal, KSBY’s president and general manager, told The Tribune in an email. “We are proud of his hard work during his three years at the station. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

Choal said a search is underway for his replacement.

There is no current timeline for Daniels’ departure, but Daniels said he’ll leave “roughly sometime in the next month.”

“I’ve had a wonderful time in SLO, and the Central Coast and KSBY has been nothing but fantastic,” Daniels said. “I love KSBY. I love the community here. It’s been great.”