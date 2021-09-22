SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in August

Two restaurants had cockroach infestations, some needed thorough cleanings to remove food and grease buildup and several needed to improve their cooling systems and food thawing procedures.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in August during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit www.EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 229 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in August.

Lowest-rated restaurants

China Gourmet Restaurant, 153 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: Inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation on Aug. 2 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared China Gourmet to reopen on Aug. 3 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen.

Don Jose’s Mexican Grill, 709 6th St., Paso Robles

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: Inspectors found a cockroach infestation on Aug. 18 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared Don Jose’s to reopen on Aug. 19 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen and equipment.

Dos Hermanos, 1010 K St., San Miguel

Points lost: 13.5

Notes: Inspectors observed improper cooling, a broken/missing handle on a commercial grade freezer, open dumpster lids and food stored on the floor.

Tonita’s Mexican Food, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 13

Notes: Inspectors said staff need to continually clean the restaurant, as “regular maintenance and upkeep in this food facility is apparently grossly lacking.” They also noticed no thermometers in refrigerators and flooring violations.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

The Avila Market , 354 Front St., Avila Beach

SLO Sweets , 1106 Pine St., Paso Robles

Cowgirl Cafe, 501 Orchard Road, Nipomo

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo

Senior Nutrition Program, 2180 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo

Living Life, Caterer, San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)

Mama Leah’s Pizzeria, 12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Myndful Meals, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo

Drizzle Cakes, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo

Natural Yogic Foods, Caterer, San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)

Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections, 722 Marsh St. San Luis Obispo

The Habit Burger Grill, 839 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 763 East Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Hampton Inn & Suites, 1530 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo

Taco King, 158 South Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

Ziggy’s International, 594 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Seabreeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, 570 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

San Luis Taqueria, 1032 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

Cool Cat Cafe, 3165 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

Finney’s Crafthouse, 857 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

Ox and Anchor at Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St., San Luis Obispo

Piadina at Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St., San Luis Obispo

SLO Delicious, 1129 Garden St., San Luis Obispo

Wine Country Deli, 1653 Old Price Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo

The Switch SLO, 12304 Los Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Las Brisas, 1299 Briarwood Drive, San Luis Obispo

Snofari Frozen Yogurt, 1352 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

Boost Nutrition, 582 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Buffalo Wild Wings, 309 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

Target, 11990 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Papagallo II, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo

Pokirito, 848 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, 1028 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

Bed, Bath and Beyond, 317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

Michael’s Store, 273 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

Park 1039, 1039 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

North Coast

Morro Bay Butcher & Deli, 911 Main St., Morro Bay

Paul’s Liquors & Deli, 101 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

Cayucos Candy Counter, 75 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos

Yogurt Paradise, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

Morro Bay Theatre, 464 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

Morro Bay Oyster Company, 1287 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

Hungry Fisherman, 399 Beach St., Morro Bay

Foghorn Brewhouse, 2940 Main St., Morro Bay

Boat Yard Marketplace, 875 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop, 2292 Main St., Cambria

Ocean Front Pizza, 156 1/2 Ocean Front Ave., Cayucos (change of ownership inspection)

Oliver’s Twist, 4039 Burton Drive, Cambria

Stax Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

The Dough Connection, 913 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

Schooners Wharf, 171 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

Bumble Bee Soda Company, 859 Main St., Morro Bay (change of ownership inspection)

Wayward Baking, 1001 Santa Ynez Ave., Los Osos

South County

Willow Market, 2131 Price St., Pismo Beach

Rancho Nipomo Deli & BBQ, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo

Big Al’s at the Beach, 76 Landing Passage, Avila Beach

Olde Port Fish & Seafood Co., 1160 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

8575 Perfetto Caffe, 1750 El Camino Real, Grover Beach

Arroyo Grande Home & Garden, 1578 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande

Chacho’s Mexican Food, 1911 Cienaga St., Oceano

Pier St. Deli, 325 Pier Ave., Oceano

Panaderia Maya, 525 Orchard Road, Nipomo

Manrock Brewing Company, 1750 El Camino Real, Grover Beach

Arroyo Grande Bakery, 1231 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

North County

Home2Suites by Hilton, 1800 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Portola Inn, 6650 Portola Road, Atascadero

Donati Family Vineyard, 2720 Oakview Road, Templeton

Pasolivo, 8530 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles

Dilecta Wines, 7970 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles (opening inspection)

Pony Club, 1021 Pine St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)

Mr. C’s Catering & Kitchen Rentals, 8550 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Santa Margarita Lake Camp, 4765 Santa Margarita Lake Road, Santa Margarita

Wild Fields Brewhouse, 6907 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Juiceboss, 5940 Entrada Ave., Atascadero

Loaves & Fishes, 2650 Spring St., Paso Robles

Mutiny Burger, 1104 Pine St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)

Paso Robles Bakery & Deli, 3328 Spring St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)

CVS Pharmacy, 187 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

Sasquatch Coffee Company, 915 13th St., Paso Robles

Wild Coyote Winery, 3775 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles

Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Taco Mafia, 340 14th St., San Miguel

Colony Market and Deli, 6040 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Dolly’s Donuts, 147 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

GNC Live Well, 161 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

Nogi, 5810 Traffic Way, Atascadero

SLO Donut Company, 6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Sunrise Cafe, 1413 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Oxford Suites, 800 4th St., Paso Robles