SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in August

Two restaurants had cockroach infestations, some needed thorough cleanings to remove food and grease buildup and several needed to improve their cooling systems and food thawing procedures.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in August during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit www.EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 229 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in August.

Lowest-rated restaurants

China Gourmet Restaurant, 153 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: Inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation on Aug. 2 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared China Gourmet to reopen on Aug. 3 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen.

Don Jose’s Mexican Grill, 709 6th St., Paso Robles

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: Inspectors found a cockroach infestation on Aug. 18 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared Don Jose’s to reopen on Aug. 19 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen and equipment.

Dos Hermanos, 1010 K St., San Miguel

Points lost: 13.5

Notes: Inspectors observed improper cooling, a broken/missing handle on a commercial grade freezer, open dumpster lids and food stored on the floor.

Tonita’s Mexican Food, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 13

Notes: Inspectors said staff need to continually clean the restaurant, as “regular maintenance and upkeep in this food facility is apparently grossly lacking.” They also noticed no thermometers in refrigerators and flooring violations.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

North Coast

South County

North County

