SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in August
Two restaurants had cockroach infestations, some needed thorough cleanings to remove food and grease buildup and several needed to improve their cooling systems and food thawing procedures.
Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in August during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.
Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.
Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.
To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit www.EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.
Here are the highs and lows of the 229 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in August.
Lowest-rated restaurants
China Gourmet Restaurant, 153 Niblick Road, Paso Robles
Restaurant reopened after temporary closure
Notes: Inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation on Aug. 2 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared China Gourmet to reopen on Aug. 3 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen.
Don Jose’s Mexican Grill, 709 6th St., Paso Robles
Restaurant reopened after temporary closure
Notes: Inspectors found a cockroach infestation on Aug. 18 and required the restaurant to close. Environmental Health cleared Don Jose’s to reopen on Aug. 19 after the facility hired a licensed pest control company and thoroughly sanitized the kitchen and equipment.
Dos Hermanos, 1010 K St., San Miguel
Points lost: 13.5
Notes: Inspectors observed improper cooling, a broken/missing handle on a commercial grade freezer, open dumpster lids and food stored on the floor.
Tonita’s Mexican Food, 1024 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo
Points lost: 13
Notes: Inspectors said staff need to continually clean the restaurant, as “regular maintenance and upkeep in this food facility is apparently grossly lacking.” They also noticed no thermometers in refrigerators and flooring violations.
These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.
The Avila Market, 354 Front St., Avila Beach
SLO Sweets, 1106 Pine St., Paso Robles
Cowgirl Cafe, 501 Orchard Road, Nipomo
Highest-rated restaurants
These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.
San Luis Obispo
- San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo
- Senior Nutrition Program, 2180 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo
- Living Life, Caterer, San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)
- Mama Leah’s Pizzeria, 12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- Myndful Meals, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo
- Drizzle Cakes, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo
- Natural Yogic Foods, Caterer, San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)
- Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections, 722 Marsh St. San Luis Obispo
- The Habit Burger Grill, 839 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 763 East Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Hampton Inn & Suites, 1530 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo
- Taco King, 158 South Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Ziggy’s International, 594 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Seabreeze Cupcakes & Sweet Treats, 570 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- San Luis Taqueria, 1032 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Cool Cat Cafe, 3165 Broad St., San Luis Obispo
- Finney’s Crafthouse, 857 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
- Ox and Anchor at Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St., San Luis Obispo
- Piadina at Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm St., San Luis Obispo
- SLO Delicious, 1129 Garden St., San Luis Obispo
- Wine Country Deli, 1653 Old Price Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo
- The Switch SLO, 12304 Los Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- Las Brisas, 1299 Briarwood Drive, San Luis Obispo
- Snofari Frozen Yogurt, 1352 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Boost Nutrition, 582 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 309 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Target, 11990 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- Papagallo II, Dependent Food Service Operator, San Luis Obispo
- Pokirito, 848 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, 1028 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Bed, Bath and Beyond, 317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Michael’s Store, 273 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Park 1039, 1039 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
North Coast
- Morro Bay Butcher & Deli, 911 Main St., Morro Bay
- Paul’s Liquors & Deli, 101 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos
- Cayucos Candy Counter, 75 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos
- Yogurt Paradise, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Morro Bay Theatre, 464 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay
- Morro Bay Oyster Company, 1287 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Hungry Fisherman, 399 Beach St., Morro Bay
- Foghorn Brewhouse, 2940 Main St., Morro Bay
- Boat Yard Marketplace, 875 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop, 2292 Main St., Cambria
- Ocean Front Pizza, 156 1/2 Ocean Front Ave., Cayucos (change of ownership inspection)
- Oliver’s Twist, 4039 Burton Drive, Cambria
- Stax Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- The Dough Connection, 913 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Schooners Wharf, 171 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos
- Bumble Bee Soda Company, 859 Main St., Morro Bay (change of ownership inspection)
- Wayward Baking, 1001 Santa Ynez Ave., Los Osos
South County
- Willow Market, 2131 Price St., Pismo Beach
- Rancho Nipomo Deli & BBQ, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo
- Big Al’s at the Beach, 76 Landing Passage, Avila Beach
- Olde Port Fish & Seafood Co., 1160 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach
- 8575 Perfetto Caffe, 1750 El Camino Real, Grover Beach
- Arroyo Grande Home & Garden, 1578 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande
- Chacho’s Mexican Food, 1911 Cienaga St., Oceano
- Pier St. Deli, 325 Pier Ave., Oceano
- Panaderia Maya, 525 Orchard Road, Nipomo
- Manrock Brewing Company, 1750 El Camino Real, Grover Beach
- Arroyo Grande Bakery, 1231 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande
North County
- Home2Suites by Hilton, 1800 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Portola Inn, 6650 Portola Road, Atascadero
- Donati Family Vineyard, 2720 Oakview Road, Templeton
- Pasolivo, 8530 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles
- Dilecta Wines, 7970 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles (opening inspection)
- Pony Club, 1021 Pine St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)
- Mr. C’s Catering & Kitchen Rentals, 8550 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Santa Margarita Lake Camp, 4765 Santa Margarita Lake Road, Santa Margarita
- Wild Fields Brewhouse, 6907 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Juiceboss, 5940 Entrada Ave., Atascadero
- Loaves & Fishes, 2650 Spring St., Paso Robles
- Mutiny Burger, 1104 Pine St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)
- Paso Robles Bakery & Deli, 3328 Spring St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)
- CVS Pharmacy, 187 Niblick Road, Paso Robles
- Sasquatch Coffee Company, 915 13th St., Paso Robles
- Wild Coyote Winery, 3775 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles
- Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles
- Taco Mafia, 340 14th St., San Miguel
- Colony Market and Deli, 6040 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Dolly’s Donuts, 147 Niblick Road, Paso Robles
- GNC Live Well, 161 Niblick Road, Paso Robles
- Nogi, 5810 Traffic Way, Atascadero
- SLO Donut Company, 6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- Sunrise Cafe, 1413 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles
- Oxford Suites, 800 4th St., Paso Robles
