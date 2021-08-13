Restaurant News & Reviews

SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in July

One restaurant was infested with rodents, others have issues with grime and food debris, and several need make sure their handwashing stations are up to code.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in July during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 189 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in July.

Lowest-rated restaurants

Ocean Grill, 268 Front St., Avila Beach

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Notes: Inspectors suspended the restaurant’s permit on July 28 due to a rodent infestation after finding droppings, food debris and grease built up. The county allowed the restaurant to reopen following another inspection on Aug. 3, after the facility contracted with a certified pest control company and completed cleaning and disinfecting.

Grassy Bar Oyster Company, 1215 Embarcadero, Unit D, Morro Bay

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: The facility voluntarily closed on July 23 after inspectors observed potentially hazardous food being stored at dangerous temperatures and a handwashing sink with water that wasn’t hot enough. The facility passed a same-day reinspection for the sink temperature and a July 27 reinspection for the refrigerator.

Shin’s Poke, 361 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

Points lost: 20.5

Notes: Inspectors observed a broken handwashing sink, white and brown rice being stored at an improper temperature, cold top refrigerators with broken lids and a missing food advisory for raw or undercooked food.

Mariscos La Piedad Bar & Grill, 1344 Park St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 11.5

Notes: Inspectors observed a missing paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink and several bulk food containers and foods at the cook line without lids. They also noticed grime and food debris accumulation in floor drains.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

North Coast

South County

North County

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service