SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in July

One restaurant was infested with rodents, others have issues with grime and food debris, and several need make sure their handwashing stations are up to code.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in July during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 189 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in July.

Lowest-rated restaurants

Ocean Grill, 268 Front St., Avila Beach

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: Inspectors suspended the restaurant’s permit on July 28 due to a rodent infestation after finding droppings, food debris and grease built up. The county allowed the restaurant to reopen following another inspection on Aug. 3, after the facility contracted with a certified pest control company and completed cleaning and disinfecting.

Grassy Bar Oyster Company, 1215 Embarcadero, Unit D, Morro Bay

Restaurant reopened after temporary closure

Notes: The facility voluntarily closed on July 23 after inspectors observed potentially hazardous food being stored at dangerous temperatures and a handwashing sink with water that wasn’t hot enough. The facility passed a same-day reinspection for the sink temperature and a July 27 reinspection for the refrigerator.

Shin’s Poke, 361 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

Points lost: 20.5

Notes: Inspectors observed a broken handwashing sink, white and brown rice being stored at an improper temperature, cold top refrigerators with broken lids and a missing food advisory for raw or undercooked food.

Mariscos La Piedad Bar & Grill, 1344 Park St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 11.5

Notes: Inspectors observed a missing paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink and several bulk food containers and foods at the cook line without lids. They also noticed grime and food debris accumulation in floor drains.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

Sushi 805 , 460 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Port House , 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

Rustic Fire , 1145 24th St., Suite D, Paso Robles

Blue Sky Bistro, 699 Embarcadero, No. 6, Morro Bay

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

The Village at the Palms , 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo Taste! Craft Eatery , 2900 Broad St., Suite 100, San Luis Obispo

, 2900 Broad St., Suite 100, San Luis Obispo La Locanda , 1137 Garden St., San Luis Obispo (change of ownership inspection)

, 1137 Garden St., San Luis Obispo (change of ownership inspection) Budget Cafe , 3121 South Higuera St., No. J, San Luis Obispo

, 3121 South Higuera St., No. J, San Luis Obispo The Mercantile , 950 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

, 950 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo Costco Wholesale , 1540 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo

, 1540 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo Panda Express , 1508 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo

, 1508 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo Camp San Luis Obispo , Highway 1, Building 854, San Luis Obispo

, Highway 1, Building 854, San Luis Obispo Shell station , 204 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

, 204 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Ocean Canyon General Store , 7075 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo

, 7075 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo Sequoia Sandwich Company , 893 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 893 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Rocky Mountain Chocolate , 848 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 848 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Williams-Sonoma , 864 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 864 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Burger King , 1358 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

, 1358 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Chipotle Mexican Grill , 297 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

, 297 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo REI , 313 Madonna Road, Suite B, San Luis Obispo

, 313 Madonna Road, Suite B, San Luis Obispo Chevron , 12424 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

, 12424 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo Cost Plus World Market , 325 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

, 325 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo The Healthy Crave , 942 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

, 942 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo Blackhorse Uptown Espresso , 1065 Higuera St., Suite 101, San Luis Obispo

, 1065 Higuera St., Suite 101, San Luis Obispo Jamba Juice , 890 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo

, 890 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo Sasquatch Coffee House, 1050 Monterey St., Suite 228, San Luis Obispo

North Coast

Big Rock Sweet Shop , 571 Embarcadero, Morro Bay (opening inspection)

, 571 Embarcadero, Morro Bay (opening inspection) Rite Aid , 1110 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1110 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Ralphs Grocery , 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Galley Seafood Grill & Bar , 899 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 899 Embarcadero, Morro Bay Morro Bay Community Center , 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay

, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay Morro Bay Veterans Building , 209 Surf St., Morro Bay

, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay Flippo’s Coffee, Beer & Food , 220 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay

, 220 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay Lily’s Coffee House , 2028 East Main St., Cambria

, 2028 East Main St., Cambria The J Patrick House , 2990 Burton Drive, Cambria

, 2990 Burton Drive, Cambria Domino’s Pizza , 2084 9th St., Suite A, Los Osos (change of ownership inspection)

, 2084 9th St., Suite A, Los Osos (change of ownership inspection) Taco Bell , 1700 Main St., Morro Bay

, 1700 Main St., Morro Bay Carlock’s Los Osos Bakery , 1024 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1024 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Los Osos Liquor & Market , 2004 10th St., Los Osos

, 2004 10th St., Los Osos Tognazzini’s Dockside Too , 1235 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 1235 Embarcadero, Morro Bay The Savory Palette , 601 Embarcadero, Suite 5, Morro Bay

, 601 Embarcadero, Suite 5, Morro Bay Grandma’s Frozen Yogurt & Waffle Shop , 307 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

, 307 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay Bayside Care Center , 1405 Teresa Drive, Morro Bay

, 1405 Teresa Drive, Morro Bay Baywood Market , 1297 2nd St., Los Osos

, 1297 2nd St., Los Osos The Flavor Factory , 410 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

, 410 Quintana Road, Morro Bay Crill’s No. 2 , 903 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 903 Embarcadero, Morro Bay Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurant , 1245 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 1245 Embarcadero, Morro Bay Crill’s Salt Water Taffy, 1247 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

South County

The Sip Line , 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande Sam’s Giant Manhattan Pizza , 1514 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

, 1514 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach See’s Candies , 503 A Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach (opening inspection)

, 503 A Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach (opening inspection) La Michoacana Azteca , 1800 East Grand Ave., No. A, Grover Beach (opening inspection)

, 1800 East Grand Ave., No. A, Grover Beach (opening inspection) Nutured Families , 1508 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

, 1508 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor , 607 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach

, 607 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach Tomasko’s Salt Water Taffy , 630 Cypress St., Pismo Beach

, 630 Cypress St., Pismo Beach Sando’s by the Beach , 1255 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

, 1255 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach Five Cities Meals on Wheels , 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach

, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach Me and Ed’s Crafthouse , 750 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection)

, 750 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection) Field to Table Events , 146 North Thompson Road, Nipomo

, 146 North Thompson Road, Nipomo Pismo Brewing Co. , 500 Cypress St., Suite S2, Pismo Beach

, 500 Cypress St., Suite S2, Pismo Beach Fin’s Restaurant, 25 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

North County

Ross Dress for Less , 2205 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Jada Vineyard & Winery , 5620 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles

Croad Vineyards , 3550 Vinedo Robles Lane, Paso Robles

Derby Wine Estates , 525 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Paso Robles Wine Merchant , 1803 Spring St., Pods 15 & 16, Paso Robles

Momotaro Ramen , 1803 Spring St., No. 9, Paso Robles

San Antonio Winery , 2610 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles

Carl’s Jr. , 2201 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Blaze Pizza , 2051 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Colony Tavern , 8451 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Subway , 8789 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Speedway , 9155 San Gabriel Road, Atascadero

7 Eleven , 8000 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Hampton Inn & Suites , 212 Alexa Court, Paso Robles

The Human Bean Coffee Shop , 1025 Rossi Road, Templeton (opening inspection)

Angela’s Pastries , 1740 Spring St., Unit B, Paso Robles

Kennedy Club Fitness , 500 South River Road, Paso Robles

Della’s , 831 13th St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)

Target , 2305 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Negranti Creamery , 6090 El Camino Real, Atascadero (opening inspection)

La Bellasera Hotel & Suites , 206 Alexa Court, Paso Robles

Negranti Creamery , 2989 Limestone Way, Suite A, Paso Robles

Wine Country RV Resort , 2500 Airport Road, Paso Robles

Dollar Tree , 2173 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

Los Robles Cafe , 1420 Spring St., Paso Robles

Poke Chef , 1405 Spring St., No. 101, Paso Robles

Jack in the Box , 2500 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles

Paso Robles RV Ranch, 398 Exline Road, Paso Robles