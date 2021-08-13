Restaurant News & Reviews
SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in July
One restaurant was infested with rodents, others have issues with grime and food debris, and several need make sure their handwashing stations are up to code.
Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in July during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.
Every month, The Tribune prints the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.
Inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more on a monthly basis. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.
To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.
Here are the highs and lows of the 189 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in July.
Lowest-rated restaurants
Ocean Grill, 268 Front St., Avila Beach
Restaurant reopened after temporary closure
Notes: Inspectors suspended the restaurant’s permit on July 28 due to a rodent infestation after finding droppings, food debris and grease built up. The county allowed the restaurant to reopen following another inspection on Aug. 3, after the facility contracted with a certified pest control company and completed cleaning and disinfecting.
Grassy Bar Oyster Company, 1215 Embarcadero, Unit D, Morro Bay
Restaurant reopened after temporary closure
Notes: The facility voluntarily closed on July 23 after inspectors observed potentially hazardous food being stored at dangerous temperatures and a handwashing sink with water that wasn’t hot enough. The facility passed a same-day reinspection for the sink temperature and a July 27 reinspection for the refrigerator.
Shin’s Poke, 361 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach
Points lost: 20.5
Notes: Inspectors observed a broken handwashing sink, white and brown rice being stored at an improper temperature, cold top refrigerators with broken lids and a missing food advisory for raw or undercooked food.
Mariscos La Piedad Bar & Grill, 1344 Park St., Paso Robles
Points lost: 11.5
Notes: Inspectors observed a missing paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink and several bulk food containers and foods at the cook line without lids. They also noticed grime and food debris accumulation in floor drains.
These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.
Sushi 805, 460 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach
Port House, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
Rustic Fire, 1145 24th St., Suite D, Paso Robles
Blue Sky Bistro, 699 Embarcadero, No. 6, Morro Bay
Highest-rated restaurants
These stores and restaurants received scores between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.
San Luis Obispo
- The Village at the Palms, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo
- Taste! Craft Eatery, 2900 Broad St., Suite 100, San Luis Obispo
- La Locanda, 1137 Garden St., San Luis Obispo (change of ownership inspection)
- Budget Cafe, 3121 South Higuera St., No. J, San Luis Obispo
- The Mercantile, 950 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Costco Wholesale, 1540 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo
- Panda Express, 1508 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo
- Camp San Luis Obispo, Highway 1, Building 854, San Luis Obispo
- Shell station, 204 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Ocean Canyon General Store, 7075 Ontario Road, San Luis Obispo
- Sequoia Sandwich Company, 893 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate, 848 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- Williams-Sonoma, 864 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
- Burger King, 1358 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 297 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- REI, 313 Madonna Road, Suite B, San Luis Obispo
- Chevron, 12424 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- Cost Plus World Market, 325 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
- The Healthy Crave, 942 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
- Blackhorse Uptown Espresso, 1065 Higuera St., Suite 101, San Luis Obispo
- Jamba Juice, 890 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo
- Sasquatch Coffee House, 1050 Monterey St., Suite 228, San Luis Obispo
North Coast
- Big Rock Sweet Shop, 571 Embarcadero, Morro Bay (opening inspection)
- Rite Aid, 1110 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Ralphs Grocery, 1240 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Galley Seafood Grill & Bar, 899 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay
- Morro Bay Veterans Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay
- Flippo’s Coffee, Beer & Food, 220 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay
- Lily’s Coffee House, 2028 East Main St., Cambria
- The J Patrick House, 2990 Burton Drive, Cambria
- Domino’s Pizza, 2084 9th St., Suite A, Los Osos (change of ownership inspection)
- Taco Bell, 1700 Main St., Morro Bay
- Carlock’s Los Osos Bakery, 1024 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos
- Los Osos Liquor & Market, 2004 10th St., Los Osos
- Tognazzini’s Dockside Too, 1235 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- The Savory Palette, 601 Embarcadero, Suite 5, Morro Bay
- Grandma’s Frozen Yogurt & Waffle Shop, 307 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay
- Bayside Care Center, 1405 Teresa Drive, Morro Bay
- Baywood Market, 1297 2nd St., Los Osos
- The Flavor Factory, 410 Quintana Road, Morro Bay
- Crill’s No. 2, 903 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurant, 1245 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
- Crill’s Salt Water Taffy, 1247 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
South County
- The Sip Line, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande
- Sam’s Giant Manhattan Pizza, 1514 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach
- See’s Candies, 503 A Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach (opening inspection)
- La Michoacana Azteca, 1800 East Grand Ave., No. A, Grover Beach (opening inspection)
- Nutured Families, 1508 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach
- The Scoop Ice Cream Parlor, 607 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach
- Tomasko’s Salt Water Taffy, 630 Cypress St., Pismo Beach
- Sando’s by the Beach, 1255 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach
- Five Cities Meals on Wheels, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach
- Me and Ed’s Crafthouse, 750 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection)
- Field to Table Events, 146 North Thompson Road, Nipomo
- Pismo Brewing Co., 500 Cypress St., Suite S2, Pismo Beach
- Fin’s Restaurant, 25 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach
North County
Ross Dress for Less, 2205 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Jada Vineyard & Winery, 5620 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles
Croad Vineyards, 3550 Vinedo Robles Lane, Paso Robles
Derby Wine Estates, 525 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles
Paso Robles Wine Merchant, 1803 Spring St., Pods 15 & 16, Paso Robles
Momotaro Ramen, 1803 Spring St., No. 9, Paso Robles
San Antonio Winery, 2610 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles
Carl’s Jr., 2201 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Blaze Pizza, 2051 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Colony Tavern, 8451 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Subway, 8789 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Speedway, 9155 San Gabriel Road, Atascadero
7 Eleven, 8000 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Hampton Inn & Suites, 212 Alexa Court, Paso Robles
The Human Bean Coffee Shop, 1025 Rossi Road, Templeton (opening inspection)
Angela’s Pastries, 1740 Spring St., Unit B, Paso Robles
Kennedy Club Fitness, 500 South River Road, Paso Robles
Della’s, 831 13th St., Paso Robles (opening inspection)
Target, 2305 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Negranti Creamery, 6090 El Camino Real, Atascadero (opening inspection)
La Bellasera Hotel & Suites, 206 Alexa Court, Paso Robles
Negranti Creamery, 2989 Limestone Way, Suite A, Paso Robles
Wine Country RV Resort, 2500 Airport Road, Paso Robles
Dollar Tree, 2173 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles
Los Robles Cafe, 1420 Spring St., Paso Robles
Poke Chef, 1405 Spring St., No. 101, Paso Robles
Jack in the Box, 2500 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles
Paso Robles RV Ranch, 398 Exline Road, Paso Robles
Comments