SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in June

One restaurant was storing produce in an employee restroom. Another was washing dishes in a bucket. And a third was using a hose from the mop sink in its food preparation.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in June during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

The Tribune in May resumed its analysis of the cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in the area after going on hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re printing the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries on a monthly basis to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Each month, inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 219 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in June.

Lowest-rated restaurants

Gus’s Grocery, 1638 Osos St., San Luis Obispo

Points lost: 30.5

Notes: Food workers did not present with good food safety habits and knowledge and were wearing soiled clothing. The temperature was too high in one refrigeration unit. Inspectors found no three-compartment sink on site — workers were using a bucket to sanitize dishes. Floors in food prep area were covered with debris, and flies were found throughout the restaurant.

The restaurant underwent two additional reinspections throughout June and had improved conditions by the end of the month.

Sister Kitchen, 245 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Points lost: 18

Notes: Produce was being stored in open containers in a side employee bathroom. Workers were keeping food in coolers that were too warm. Dirty utensils were being stored in hand washing sink.

Taste! Craft Eatery, 810 11th St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 17

Notes: Employees were not washing hands and using gloves properly, a repeat violation. There were no soap or paper towels in hand wash sink areas. Inspector observed a heavy accumulation of debris on can opener.

AJ Spurs, 777 Oak Park Blvd., Grover Beach

Points lost: 16

Notes: Inspector observed foods that were too warm in the salad prep area. Employees were using the water hose from the mop sink to fill the sous vide cooking machine. Several prep cooler units had broken lids. Inspector recommended a “deep cleaning” of floors, walls and ceilings to remove food, dirt and debris build-up.

Samurai, 1131 Creston Road, Suite 99, Paso Robles

Points lost: 15

Notes: Inspector observed disposable gloves being reused in food prep area. Foods were thawing on counter, instead of in refrigeration units. Inspector saw “grease and grime accumulation” in front and rear of food prep areas due to dim lighting.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received a score between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

North Coast

South County

North County

