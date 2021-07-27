SLO County restaurant inspections: See the lowest- and highest-rated in June

One restaurant was storing produce in an employee restroom. Another was washing dishes in a bucket. And a third was using a hose from the mop sink in its food preparation.

Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in June during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.

Many food and beverage sellers passed with flying colors, while others needed to make serious improvements.

The Tribune in May resumed its analysis of the cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in the area after going on hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re printing the lowest- and highest-ranked eateries on a monthly basis to give diners more information about the places where they buy food and drinks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Each month, inspectors visit restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery stores, mini-marts and more. They score eateries on a 100-point scale and make more deductions based on the severity of the violations they find.

To check out the safety and cleanliness of your favorite restaurants around the county, visit EatSafeSLO.org and use the interactive map to view full inspection reports.

Here are the highs and lows of the 219 inspections Environmental Health employees conducted in June.

Lowest-rated restaurants

Gus’s Grocery, 1638 Osos St., San Luis Obispo

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Points lost: 30.5

Notes: Food workers did not present with good food safety habits and knowledge and were wearing soiled clothing. The temperature was too high in one refrigeration unit. Inspectors found no three-compartment sink on site — workers were using a bucket to sanitize dishes. Floors in food prep area were covered with debris, and flies were found throughout the restaurant.

The restaurant underwent two additional reinspections throughout June and had improved conditions by the end of the month.

Sister Kitchen, 245 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Points lost: 18

Notes: Produce was being stored in open containers in a side employee bathroom. Workers were keeping food in coolers that were too warm. Dirty utensils were being stored in hand washing sink.

Taste! Craft Eatery, 810 11th St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 17

Notes: Employees were not washing hands and using gloves properly, a repeat violation. There were no soap or paper towels in hand wash sink areas. Inspector observed a heavy accumulation of debris on can opener.

AJ Spurs, 777 Oak Park Blvd., Grover Beach

Points lost: 16

Notes: Inspector observed foods that were too warm in the salad prep area. Employees were using the water hose from the mop sink to fill the sous vide cooking machine. Several prep cooler units had broken lids. Inspector recommended a “deep cleaning” of floors, walls and ceilings to remove food, dirt and debris build-up.

Samurai, 1131 Creston Road, Suite 99, Paso Robles

Points lost: 15

Notes: Inspector observed disposable gloves being reused in food prep area. Foods were thawing on counter, instead of in refrigeration units. Inspector saw “grease and grime accumulation” in front and rear of food prep areas due to dim lighting.

These businesses also lost 10 or more points due to violations.

Food4Less , 1132 Branch St., Arroyo Grande

Coffee Express , 1156 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

Cape Cod Eatery and Taphouse, 1127 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

Highest-rated restaurants

These stores and restaurants received a score between 99 and 100, with few to no violations.

San Luis Obispo

Beda’s Biergarten , 3230 Broad St., Suite 130, San Luis Obispo

, 3230 Broad St., Suite 130, San Luis Obispo Eddie’s Grill Restaurant , 3212 Broad St., Suite 120, San Luis Obispo

, 3212 Broad St., Suite 120, San Luis Obispo Jan’s Place , 1817 Osos St., San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)

, 1817 Osos St., San Luis Obispo (opening inspection) Laurel Lane Market and Liquor , 1291 Laurel Lane, San Luis Obispo (change of ownership inspection)

, 1291 Laurel Lane, San Luis Obispo (change of ownership inspection) The Switch , 2256 Broad St., San Luis Obispo

, 2256 Broad St., San Luis Obispo Koberl’s at Blue , 998 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 998 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Madonna Inn (banquet), 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

(banquet), 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Madonna Inn (classic gourmet shop), 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

(classic gourmet shop), 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Madonna Inn (expo center), 120 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

(expo center), 120 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo Chevron , 2000 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

, 2000 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo Dream Dinners Central Coast , 795 East Foothill Blvd., Suite B, San Luis Obispo

, 795 East Foothill Blvd., Suite B, San Luis Obispo Chevron , 151 North Santa Rosa Road, San Luis Obispo

, 151 North Santa Rosa Road, San Luis Obispo Linnaea’s Cafe (commissary), 3468 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo

(commissary), 3468 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo Tiki Hut, 1340 Taft St., Suite 114, San Luis Obispo

North Coast

Rite Aid , 740 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

, 740 Quintana Road, Morro Bay Big Lots , 2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero

, 2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero Little Sur Inn , 6190 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria

, 6190 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria Ragged Point Inn , 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point

, 19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point Cayucos Supermarket , 301 South Ocean Ave., Cayucos

, 301 South Ocean Ave., Cayucos Subway , 660 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

, 660 Quintana Road, Morro Bay Sandy’s Deli & Bakery , 604 Main St., Cambria

, 604 Main St., Cambria Masterpiece Hotel , 1206 Main St., Morro Bay

, 1206 Main St., Morro Bay Distasio’s on the Bay , 590 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

, 590 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay Bill & Carol’s Sea Shanty , 296 South Ocean Ave., Cayucos

, 296 South Ocean Ave., Cayucos Cafe Della Via , 151 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

, 151 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos The Sea Chest , 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria

, 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria High Street Deli , 1326 2nd St., Los Osos (opening inspection)

, 1326 2nd St., Los Osos (opening inspection) Joslyn Adult Recreation Center , 950 Main St., Cambria

, 950 Main St., Cambria Flippos Coffee, Beer & Food , 220 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay

, 220 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay Blue Heron , 1365 2nd St., Los Osos

, 1365 2nd St., Los Osos Honey Girl Cafe , 14 North Ocean Ave., Suite 122, Cayucos

, 14 North Ocean Ave., Suite 122, Cayucos Brown Butter Cookie Company , 98 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos

, 98 North Ocean Ave., Cayucos Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Company, 3118 Main St., Suite D, Morro Bay

South County

Hampton Inn and Suites , 1400 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande

, 1400 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande McDonald’s , 1550 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach

, 1550 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach Sweet Pea Bakery , 1200 East Grande Ave., Unit 102, Arroyo Grande

, 1200 East Grande Ave., Unit 102, Arroyo Grande Kulturhaus Brewing Company , 779 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 779 Price St., Pismo Beach Aldi , 1221 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1221 East Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande Sandcastle Hotel on the Beach , 100 Stimson Ave., Pismo Beach

, 100 Stimson Ave., Pismo Beach Kaleidoscope Inn , 130 East Dana St., Nipomo

, 130 East Dana St., Nipomo La Bodega , 790 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 790 Price St., Pismo Beach Delicias de Mi Tierra , 235 West Tefft St., Nipomo

, 235 West Tefft St., Nipomo Spyglass Restaurant , 2703 Spyglass Drive, Pismo Beach

, 2703 Spyglass Drive, Pismo Beach Gino’s Pizza , 539 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

, 539 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach Chipwrecked , 246 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

, 246 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach Lopez Canyon Conference Grounds , 3067 Upper Lopez Canyon Road, Arroyo Grande

, 3067 Upper Lopez Canyon Road, Arroyo Grande Sunshine Donuts , 537 West Tefft St., Nipomo

, 537 West Tefft St., Nipomo Hash Browns , 306 Pier Ave., Oceano

, 306 Pier Ave., Oceano Blaze Pizza , 1150 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande

, 1150 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande The Monarch Club , 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo

, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo Beachin’ Biscuits , 783 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 783 Price St., Pismo Beach Golden Donuts , 863 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

, 863 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach Arco AM/PM , 890 North 4th St., Pismo Beach

, 890 North 4th St., Pismo Beach Julia’s Juice Bar , 960 West Grand Ave., Suite F, Grover Beach

, 960 West Grand Ave., Suite F, Grover Beach Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1229 East Grand Ave., Suite 103, Arroyo Grande

North County

Atascadero Gas & Mart , 6280 Morro Road, Atascadero

Carniceria La Barata , 3348 Spring St., Unit 101, Paso Robles

Dead Oak Brewing Company , 5925 Entrada Ave., Atascadero

Best Western Colony Inn , 3600 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Coldstone Creamery , 832 11th St., Paso Robles

Clubhouse at Chalk Mountain , 10000 El Bordo Ave., Atascadero

General Store , 841 12th St., Paso Robles

Camp Natoma , 617 Cypress Mountain Drive, Paso Robles

Atascadero 76 , 6305 Morro Road, Atascadero

Old Mission San Miguel , 795 Monterey Road, San Miguel

Guest House Grill , 8783 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Jack in the Box , 1499 Creston Road, Paso Robles

Grassdfed by Rangeland , 628 South Main St., Templeton

Orale Taqueria , 834 11th St., Paso Robles

La Donna’s , 6195 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Raconteur Room , 5840 Traffic Way, Atascadero

Basil Restaurant , 828 11th St., Paso Robles

Line Shack Winery , 840 11th St., No. 3, Paso Robles

Yogurt Creations , 7341 El Camino Real, Atascadero

The Human Bean Coffee Shop, 7835 El Camino Real, Atascadero