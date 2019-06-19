Vegetable Butcher restaurant closes after 2 years in downtown SLO

Owner of a closed restaurant shares why it’s tough doing business in downtown SLO Debbie Thomas of Thomas Hill Organics discusses the challenges of doing business in in downtown San Luis Obispo. She closed her restaurant after a year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Debbie Thomas of Thomas Hill Organics discusses the challenges of doing business in in downtown San Luis Obispo. She closed her restaurant after a year.

San Luis Obispo restaurant Vegetable Butcher has closed after just two years in business.

The restaurant, which opened at 712 Marsh St. in 2017, announced the closure on Facebook on Wednesday.

“As of (Monday) we are no longer open for operations,” the Facebook post read. “We love SLO and will miss it dearly. Thank you to all our AMAZING guests!”

The owners of Vegetable Butcher, Becky and John Windels, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The husband-and-wife team moved to the Central Coast from Phoenix, bringing 20 years of experience in the restaurant business.

They shared ownership of the restaurant with Richard Hanen, who also lives in San Luis Obispo County.

Becky Windels told The Tribune in November 2018 that Hanen’s share of the business was up for sale, but the restaurant would continue to remain open and the Windels would maintain their share with continued plans to keep the doors open.

It was unclear Wednesday whether the sale happened or why the business closed. Windels previously said that ongoing construction in the downtown was a business challenge.

On Wednesday the Windels extended “A warm thank you to all our patrons for the last two years of business” via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Vegetable Butcher focused on Latin American-inspired cuisine that mixed modern Mexican and California flavors.