New Hotel Cerro to add downtown SLO’s largest spa — along with rooftop pool and bar

Watch as this rooftop pool is lifted onto downtown SLO’s newest hotel Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.

The new 65-room hotel opening on Garden Street this summer will feature the largest spa in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Hotel Cerro (formerly called Hotel Serra) announced that it will be adding a “state-of-the-art” 4,000-square-foot spa facility, open to the public as well as guests, offering a variety of treatments, including massages, facials and body polishes.

No set timeline has been announced for the opening of the hotel at 1125 Garden St., though a hotel representative said a tentative timeline is August. Rooms at the new hotel are expected to run between $285 to $805, excluding taxes.

The hotel also will feature San Luis Obispo’s first rooftop pool.

A rendering shows the look of one of the new spa rooms at the incoming Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo. Courtesy rendering

The new spa will join smaller operations downtown, such as Bladerunner Salon & Day Spa and East Well Being & Tea Spa. The Madonna Inn also offers a comprehensive spa menu, though not in the downtown.

Hotel Cerro will offer a choice of 50- or 80-minute facials, foot baths, body scrubs, wraps and more; each Spa Cerro treatment incorporates all natural, organic skincare.

“Our treatments will nurture the mind, body and spirit, and provide restorative and wellness benefits to each guest,” Spa Manager Michele Mignone said in the press release.

“All journeys are accompanied by a sparkling wine service on the rooftop spa terrace,” the hotel said a statement.

All Spa Cerro guests will have access to the steam baths, a relaxation lounge and the rooftop terrace after their treatments.

Beverley and Shaun Matthews are the co-managing partners of the new hotel.

They honed their skills by operating high-end hotels such as a resort on Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson’s private island resort in the British Virgin Islands, the news release stated. Their experience also includes managing Twin Farms, a five-star hotel in Vermont.