Looking to celebrate National Doughnut Day? Here are some sweet deals in SLO County

Friday is the sweetest of holidays: National Doughnut Day.

If you’re looking for a tasty treat to celebrate, here are some places in San Luis Obispo County that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Happy National Doughnut Day!

Órale Taqueria

Where: 834 11th Street, Paso Robles

Doughnut item: Órale is bringing back the “doughrito” for the second year in a row. The creation is as follows: a breakfast burrito with bacon, scrambled eggs, sriracha and a doughnut.

Kristin Casillas, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Joel, said the restaurant sold out of the doughritos in 2018 and expect to sell out again this year. The restaurant will start selling doughritos for $8.50 apiece at 10 a.m.

Cool Cat Cafe

Where: 3165 Broad Street, Suite No. 102, San Luis Obispo

Doughnut item: The doughnut burger, introduced in 2018, is coming back for Friday and Saturday, according to a post from SLO Donut Co. Dubbed the Dough-Not-Knock It ‘Til You Try It, the dish features a bacon burger with sharp cheddar cheese, a fried egg, sriracha mayo, with two glazed doughnuts as buns. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Surfside Donuts

Where: 603 Dolliver Street, Pismo Beach

Doughnut item: In honor of the holiday, Surfside will have an express table set up, where people can buy a dozen doughnuts for $20 in cash. The deal starts at 6 a.m. and last until 1 p.m., or whenenver the doughnut shop sells out of treats.