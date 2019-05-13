These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in April

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

Plan to eat out in San Luis Obispo County?

Read the list below first.

Each month, the county Public Health Department visits restaurants unannounced and produces reports about what inspectors find.

The Tribune then analyzes that data to create a list of cafes and restaurants that scored the highest and the lowest.

All information in this report was obtained in May through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity and reflect the condition of the restaurant at the time of the inspection.

For this list, all inspections occurred between March 1 and March 31. Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar here at EatSafeSLO.org.

Lowest rated restaurants

Creeky Tiki, 782 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 16



Notes: County inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. The hand towel dispenser in the kitchen was empty. Damaged equipment and shelving throughout the facility. Downstairs prep area does not have approved floors.

DK’s Dunuts, 802 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 14.5



Notes: County inspectors observed repeat violations. No soap at restroom hand sink. Creamer containers stored at room temperature. Discontinue using cardboard to line food preparation tables.

Distasio’s on the Bay, 590 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay



Points lost: 14



Notes: County inspectors directed owner to repair soap dispensers. Scrub and sanitize cutting boards. Clean kitchen refrigerator door handles. Post handwash signs. Observed repeat violations.

Catch Seafood Bar and Grill, 775 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 12



Notes: County inspectors observed empty soap dispenser in men’s restroom. Shrimp, cheese and tomatoes stored too warm in refrigeration unit. Mold and mildew on ice chute in ice machine. Lack of warm water at hand wash sinks. All violations corrected at later visit.

Country Kitchen, 775 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande (Restaurant moved. This inspection report is for the old facility.)



Points lost: 12



Notes: County inspectors observed one alive baby cockroach at wall of food preparation area and many dead cockroaches on the floor throughout facility. Numerous uncovered food containers in food preparation units. Recommended to clean entire food facility’s floor.

Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 11.5



Notes: County inspectors observed more than one food handler conducting food preparation with artificial nails and nail polish. No consumer advisory regarding undercooked burger patties. Excessive accumulation of grease and food particles on floors, walls, underneath and behind cooking and food preparation equipment. Repeat violations.





Orale Taqueria, 834 11th St., Paso Robles



Points lost: 10.5



Notes: County inspectors observed several open employee drink cups in food preparation areas. Several prepared foods and raw meats in containers without lids. Accumulation of food debris on outside refrigeration units. Several dirty dishes on floor of kitchen. Repeat violations.

Chilie Peppers #2, 791 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo



Points lost: N/A



Notes: Reinspection ordered. County inspectors observed food employees with soiled clothing. Improper thawing of frozen foods. Repeat violations.

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.

Burger King, 781 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

781 Quintana Road, Morro Bay Chipotle Mexican Grill , 1229 E. Grande Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1229 E. Grande Ave., Arroyo Grande Hampton Inn & Suites , 212 Alexa Court, Paso Robles

, 212 Alexa Court, Paso Robles Hofbrau der Albatross , 901 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 901 Embarcadero, Morro Bay Kiler Ridge , 1111 Kiler Canyon Road, Paso Robles

, 1111 Kiler Canyon Road, Paso Robles Nardonne’s La Famiglia Pizzaria , 715 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos

, 715 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos Panda Express , 1401 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1401 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande The Prancing Chef , 345 Championship Way, Templeton

, 345 Championship Way, Templeton The Tea Trolley , 5932 Entrada Ave., Atascadero





, 5932 Entrada Ave., Atascadero Stax Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.

Aronhill Vineyard , 2500 Vineyard Drive, Templeton

, 2500 Vineyard Drive, Templeton Blaze Pizza , 2051 Theatre Dr., Paso Robles

, 2051 Theatre Dr., Paso Robles California Grill , 277 W. Tefft St., Nipomo

, 277 W. Tefft St., Nipomo Calwise Spirits Co ., 3340 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

., 3340 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles Doughboy’s Pizzeria , 1800 E. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

, 1800 E. Grand Ave., Grover Beach Fair Oaks Theater Snacks , 1007 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande The Full Belly Deli , 1718 Commerce Way, Paso Robles

, 1718 Commerce Way, Paso Robles The Slice , 2425 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles

, 2425 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles Arroyo Grande Community Hospital , 345 S. Halcyon Road, Arryo Grande

, 345 S. Halcyon Road, Arryo Grande Cayucos Sausage Co. Delicatessen , 121 N. Oceano Ave., Cayucos

, 121 N. Oceano Ave., Cayucos Five Foleys, Inc. , 921 Griffin St., Unit R, Grover Beach

, 921 Griffin St., Unit R, Grover Beach Laetitia Vineyard & Wine , 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande

, 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt , 1229 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1229 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande Monarch Dunes Golf Resort , 1606 Trilogy Way, Nipomo

, 1606 Trilogy Way, Nipomo 60 Degree Steakhouse & Pub, 4090 Burton Drive, Cambria

The following restaurants received a score of between 99 and 100 and were approved to open.