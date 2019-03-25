These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in February

Planning to eat out in San Luis Obispo County?

The Tribune has assembled a list of cafes and restaurants that scored the highest and the lowest in health inspections conducted by the county Public Health Department in February 2019.

All information in this report was obtained in March through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity.

Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar here at EatSafeSLO.org.

Lowest rated restaurants

Poke Morro, Inc., 922 Rancho Parkway, Suite G-2, Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 20.5



Notes: County inspectors observed no paper towels or soap at hand washing station near warewash sink or near back food prep area. Observed rice outside of temperature control that was not marked that it should no longer be used or sold. Observed food preparation without proper use of sanitizer on surfaces. Facility lacks an employee who has a valid Food Safety Certificate. Observed food debris accumulation in all floor sinks.

Virtjuice, 1200 E Grande Ave., No. 103, Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 20.5



Notes: County inspectors observed hand wash sink blocked and without soap and paper towels. Observed refrigeration units not at proper temperatures. Observed accumulation of feed debris and mildew inside refrigeration units and ice machine. Clean and sanitize the entire food facility’s floor and floor sinks.

Gringo, 1495 Creston Road, Paso Robles



Points lost: 18



Notes: County inspectors observed food employees are unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge. Refrigerator units not cold enough; potentially hazardous food was observed in the temperature danger zone. Food is not being cooled properly. Ensure bottles with toxic substances are labeled. Closed for one day due to inadequate hot water supply.

Denny’s, 1310 24th St., Paso Robles



Points lost: 16.5



Notes: County inspectors observed repeat violations. Clean and sanitize floors, under cook line, ware wash areas and server stations. Ensure cook line has sanitizer available for use to wipe food contact equipment surfaces. Ensure grease accumulation is removed from under cool line to prevent fire or vermin. Observed floor drain back up, manager corrected violation on site.

Santa Maria Brewing Co Inc., 1401 Park St., Suite E, Paso Robles



Points lost: 16.5



Notes: County inspectors observed repeat violations. Found food is not being cooled properly. Observed missing pump soap dispenser at bar hand wash sink, employee replaced dispenser during inspection. Ensure a food manager’s certificate is obtained and stored on site. Observed grime and grease accumulation on floors, under equipment. Ensure hand wash signs posted at wash sinks.

Jose’s Country Kitchen, 81 Wellsona Road, Paso Robles



Points lost: 16



Notes: County inspectors observed repeat violations. Ensure employees are educated in adequate sanitizing technique. Observed zero chlorine dispense from automatic dish machine, discontinue use and repair. Observed grease and food debris accumulation behind cook line. Observed excess restaurant equipment stored outside of facility. Remove to prevent harborage of vermin.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

Izakaya Raku , 953 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Points lost: 15

, 953 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Points lost: 15 Fattoush , 5 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 13.5

, 5 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 13.5 Gino’s Pizza , 1761 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12

, 1761 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12 Arigato Sushi LLC , 667 Marsh St. Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12

, 667 Marsh St. Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12 Pepe Delgados , 1601 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12

, 1601 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 12 Little Caesars Pizza , 532 W. Tefft Street, Nipomo. Points lost: 12

, 532 W. Tefft Street, Nipomo. Points lost: 12 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant , 11966 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11.5

, 11966 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11.5 Yogurt Creations , 1540 E. Grand Ave., Suite D, Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11.5

, 1540 E. Grand Ave., Suite D, Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11.5 La Locanda , 1137 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11 (5 points lost for a box of chanterelle mushrooms obtained from a wild forager instead of a commercial distributor)

, 1137 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11 (5 points lost for a box of chanterelle mushrooms obtained from a wild forager instead of a commercial distributor) Avila Village Hotel Bar , 6655 Bay Laurel Drive, Avila Beach. Points lost: 10.5

, 6655 Bay Laurel Drive, Avila Beach. Points lost: 10.5 Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe, 1144 Pine St., Paso Robles. Reinspection required.

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received San Luis Obispo County’s Award of Excellence with a score of 100 with no violations.

Maya Restaurant , 2490 Main St., Morro Bay.

, 2490 Main St., Morro Bay. The Sea Chest , 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria.

, 6216 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria. Moonstone Beach Bar & Grill , 6550 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria.

, 6550 Moonstone Beach Drive, Cambria. Ancient Peaks Winery , Inc., 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita.

, Inc., 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Oceano Front Pizza, 155 N. Oceano Ave., Cayucos.

These restaurants received the county’s Award of Excellence with a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.

Best Western Colony Inn , 3600 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

, 3600 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Starbucks Coffee , 885 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.

, 885 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Tacos De Acapulco , 596 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo.

, 596 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Taco De Mexico , 374 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo.

, 374 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo. Charlie’s Place , 981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo.

, 981 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ , 1005 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo.

, 1005 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Sunshine Donuts , 537 W. Tefft St., Nipomo.

, 537 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Taco Bell , 3810 Broad St., San Luis Obispo.

, 3810 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Panda Express , 1508 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo.

, 1508 Froom Ranch Way, San Luis Obispo. 8575 Perfetto Caffe , 1750 El Camino Real, Suite B, Grover Beach.

, 1750 El Camino Real, Suite B, Grover Beach. Breaking Bread Bakery, 1074 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.

This restaurant received a score of 100 with no violations and was approved to open.