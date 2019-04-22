These SLO County restaurants scored highest, lowest in health inspections in March

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

What are the cleanest and dirtiest restaurants in San Luis Obispo County?

Each month, the county Public Health Department conducts surprise visits at eateries and produces reports about what inspectors find. The Tribune then analyzes that data to create a list of cafes and restaurants that scored the highest and the lowest.

All information in this report was obtained in April through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity and reflect the condition of the restaurant at the time of the inspection. For this list, all inspections occurred between March 1 and March 31.

Learn more about health inspections and the cleanliness of your favorite restaurant or bar here at EatSafeSLO.org.

Lowest Rated Restaurants

Restaurant 4 Hermanos, 709 6th St., Paso Robles



Points lost: 26.5



Notes: County inspectors observed that employees lacked knowledge on proper handling of gulf oyster regulations, including failure to have proper warning sign posted. Food is not being cooled properly. Observed dirty water in mop bucket. Improper thawing of frozen foods observed. Observed soiled towel on top of food products in refrigerator. Multiple repeat violations.

Subway, 106 Niblick Road, Paso Robles



Points lost: 21



Notes: County inspectors observed open food and drink on food reparation table. Tuna at front service line measure too warm in refrigeration hot spot. Mop bucket full of dirty water. No manager present. Multiple repeat violations.

Ralph & Duane’s, 108 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 19.5



Notes: County inspectors observed inadequate hand washing station. Clean inside of ice machine to remove mildew and pink, mold-like residue to prevent contamination of food. Clean storage shelves, cabinets at bar area and inside refrigeration units to remove accumulation of grime. Hot water not hot enough. Multiple repeat violations.

Village Cafe, 112 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande



Points lost: 18



Notes: County inspectors observed an employee using a cell phone and not washing hands prior to food handling. All employees handling food shall have a food safety certificate or food handler’s card. Clean cooking equipment, surfaces and microwave to remove food debris and grease. Improper or no hand washing when hand contamination occurred.

LOL Yogurt, 721 12th St., Paso Robles



Points lost: 18



Notes: County inspectors observed hand wash sink blocked by equipment and without soap. Food debris and dirt accumulation inside and outside of cooler, ice machine and inside and outside of large fridge. Multiple repeat violations.

Las Cazuelas Restaurant, 131 West Dana St., Suite A, Nipomo



Points lost: 17.5



Notes: County inspectors observed food is not being cooled properly. No paper towels stocked at hand wash sink in kitchen. Improper thawing of frozen foods. Store all foods off the ground. Grease accumulation on hood screens on sides of cooking equipment. Multiple repeat violations.

Kanpai Sushi, 2665 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach



Points lost: 17.5



Notes: County inspectors observed no hand towel dispenser and lack of warm water for hand washing at sushi bar. Unable to verify that facility has a plan for acidification of sushi rice. Clean hood screens. Multiple repeat violations.

Manny’s Pizza, 1425 Mission St., San Miguel



Points lost: 15



Notes: County inspectors observed hand wash sink was blocked and soap dispenser was empty. Facility does not have a food preparation sink or designated mop sink. Observed rodent droppings on floor in room where CO2 tanks are stored.

Upper Crust, 11560 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo



Points lost: 10 (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)



Notes: County inspectors temporarily closed restaurant due to pest infestation. Inspectors observed a cockroach coming out of refrigeration unit and more cockroaches in various life stages on sticky traps throughout facility. Facility was steam cleaned over night and inspectors observed no further signs of infestation as of March 21. Restaurant reopened.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

Taqueria Y Mariscos La Mission , 1920 Creston Road, Suite A, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5

, 1920 Creston Road, Suite A, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5 Paradise , 635 28th Street, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5

, 635 28th Street, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5 Crossroads Cafe , 1800 East Grande Ave., Grover Beach. Points lost: 14.5

, 1800 East Grande Ave., Grover Beach. Points lost: 14.5 A-1 Liquors , 105 South Main St., Templeton. Points lost: 13.5

, 105 South Main St., Templeton. Points lost: 13.5 Kentucky Fried Chicken , 4500 San Palo Road, Atascadero. Points lost: 13

, 4500 San Palo Road, Atascadero. Points lost: 13 Last Chance Liquors , 320 East Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 12.5

, 320 East Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 12.5 Spyglass Shell, Inc. , 2699 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 12

, 2699 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 12 Tomasko Salt Water Taffy , 711 Dolliver Street, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 11.5

, 711 Dolliver Street, Pismo Beach. Points lost: 11.5 Pizza Republic , 3810 Broad St., No. 3, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11.5

, 3810 Broad St., No. 3, San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 11.5 Wendy’s , 141 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 11.5

, 141 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 11.5 Singh Chevron , 701 Loas Tablas Road, Templeton. Points lost: 11.5

, 701 Loas Tablas Road, Templeton. Points lost: 11.5 Rooster Creek , 200 East Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11

, 200 East Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11 Fruitland La Casa Del Sabor , 803 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11

, 803 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Points lost: 11 GNC Live Well , 161 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 11

, 161 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 11 Golden Donuts , 863 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach. Points lost: 10.5

, 863 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach. Points lost: 10.5 Jack in the Box , 2304 Spring St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 10.5

, 2304 Spring St., Paso Robles. Points lost: 10.5 Batch, 1108 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Points lost: 10.5

Highest Rated Restaurants

These restaurants received San Luis Obispo County’s Award of Excellence with a score of 100 with no violations.

Efren’s #4 Mexican Restaurant , 263 North Frontage Road, Nipomo

, 263 North Frontage Road, Nipomo Five Guys Burgers , 1229 East Grand Ave., No. 103, Arroyo Grande

, 1229 East Grand Ave., No. 103, Arroyo Grande Healthy Babies , 1912 Creston Road, Paso Robles

, 1912 Creston Road, Paso Robles Mezzo Italiano, 1622 Main St., Cambria

These restaurants received the county’s Award of Excellence with a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.

Brad’s Restaurant , 209 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

, 209 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach Ben Franklin’s , 313 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

, 313 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo Blue Sky Bistro , 699 Embarcadero, Morro Bay

, 699 Embarcadero, Morro Bay Coffee Express , 1156 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

, 1156 Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande Domino’s Pizza , 129 South Frontage Road, Nipomo

, 129 South Frontage Road, Nipomo Jaffa Cafe , 206 E Branch St., Arroyo Grande

, 206 E Branch St., Arroyo Grande La Bodega, LLC , 790 Price St., Pismo Beach

, 790 Price St., Pismo Beach Martin’s Restaurant , 905 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos

, 905 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos Nucci’s Pizza , 785 Foothill Road, San Luis Obispo

, 785 Foothill Road, San Luis Obispo Pismo Yogurt , 187 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

, 187 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach Red Moose Cookie Company , 2531 Village Lane, Suite C, Cambria

, 2531 Village Lane, Suite C, Cambria Taco Bell, 191 Niblick Road, Paso Robles

The following restaurants received a score of between 99 and 100 and were approved to open.