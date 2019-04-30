This SLO deli has a new name and a new look. Wine tasting, live music are coming next

Monterey St. Market in San Luis Obispo, formerly Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen, has a new name and a new look.

An Italian deli on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo has a new name — and soon will add new menu options, a wine tasting bar, live music and expanded hours.

Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen at 1234 Monterey St., Suite 120, is now called Monterey St. Market.

Co-owner Tarah Herning said the business is undergoing a re-branding that will add several new offerings, to be fully implemented for a grand re-opening in the summer.

“Customers can still expect the same great sandwiches, meats and cheeses traditional to this Italian deli,” Herning said. “But we’ll be mixing things up by adding new surprise food options, hosting live music on weekends and just offering a great experience for the community.”

The relaunched restaurant — now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays — will expand its hours starting in the summer (Monterey St. Market is closed on Sundays).

“We’re going to add a bar with wine, beer and cider in the inside,” Herning said. “People can come in and taste SLO and Edna Valley wines.”

Currently, the deli serves beer on tap and sells wine as well, but doesn’t offer wine tasting.

Herning said the name change is in part because she and her partners — Colin, Sue and Gary Nichols — are taking the business in a new direction.

Neil and Nancy Eberwein, owners of Piemonte’s Italian Delicatessen in Fresno, were involved in the San Luis Obispo business until recently, in partnership with the Nichols.

Sue and Gary Nichols, San Luis Obispo residents of more than 50 years, have operated the Monterey Street deli for the past four years. And within the past few months Colin Nichols and Herning, a couple, also joined in the business.

The business seats more than 30 people inside and more than 40 outside. It has added new tables and chairs, barstools, new paint and more.

“Some people call this area Uptown SLO, others call it MoJo,” referring to Monterey Street and Johnson Avenue, Herning said. “People are looking forward to downtown expanding and new things to do, as this area has become more of a hub for dining options.”

Herning, a 10-year San Luis Obispo resident and Cal Poly graduate, is a kindergarten teacher in Guadalupe. Her boyfriend, Colin Nichols, grew up in San Luis Obispo.

Herning and Colin Nichols, in partnership with Gary and Sue Nichols, own Three on the Tree Retro Rentals, which offers “unique and retro vehicles for weddings, private parties, events and more,” according to the business’s Facebook page.

Three on the Tree Retro Rentals and Monterey St. Market will cross-promote and share some services, including mobile beverage catering, Herning said.