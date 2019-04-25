SLO has a new food delivery app that will bring Starbucks, Chipotle to your door

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

Homebodies, rejoice — there’s a new food delivery service in San Luis Obispo offering a whole range of new restaurant and coffee shop options.

Postmates, which pioneered the food delivery game when it launched in San Francisco in 2011, is expanding to 1,000 more cities around the United States in 2019, including San Luis Obispo.

The app, which is available to Apple and Android users, is now running in 3,500 cities around the United States, according to a company news release sent Monday.

“We want to enable anyone to have anything delivered on demand and this latest expansion allows us to deliver on that promise across all 50 states in the US,” Postmates co-founder and CEO Bastian Lehmann said in the release. “Now more than 70% of US households can take advantage of our industry-leading merchant selection and our innovative products like Postmates Party.”

The concept is simple: Download the app and select from any participating restaurants to have your food delivered to you, wherever you are.

Postmates officially launched in San Luis Obispo on Monday. There’s no indication at this time that the delivery service will expand to other areas of San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo already has several other meal delivery options, including Uber Eats, which launched in the county in 2017. Though there is some overlap, the services tend to offer delivery from different eateries, based on partnerships.

Some of the new options available through Postmates include popular chains such as Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill, The Habit Burger Grill, Jack in the Box and Taco Bell, as well as local restaurants like The Rib Line, Giuseppe’s Cucina Rustica, Haha Sushi and Grill and Laguna Grill.

To celebrate its launch, Postmates is also offering $5 off any foot-long sandwich at Subway through Sunday.

For more information, visit postmates.com/delivery/san-luis-obispo-ca.