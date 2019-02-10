Restaurant News & Reviews

It’s almost here! Cracker Barrel’s newest location is about to open

By Scott Middlecamp

February 10, 2019 02:06 PM

The third Cracker Barrel in California is expected to open its doors at 6 a.m. Monday in Santa Maria.

The chain, which specializes in Southern-style comfort food, had a soft opening and a ribbon cutting Friday at its new Enos Ranch Center location off Betteravia Road.

Like other Crack Barrels, the Santa Maria location has a front porch featuring rocking chairs.

The 10,000-square-feet building seats 180 people and features Americana decor, with special Santa Maria-themed decorations unique to that location. Diners walk through a general store before entering the dining room.

The building has brown-paneled siding, a metal roof over the porch area and goose neck lighting fixtures.

The restaurant has brought 225 full and part-time jobs to the area.

Cracker Barrel is based in Lebanon, Tennessee, and opened its first eatery in 1969. The chain also has California locations in Sacramento and Victorville, and plans to add at least five more locations nationwide within the next year.

Santa Maria’s Enos Ranch Center is home to Old Navy, Urbane Cafe, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lowe’s, Costco and Xfinity. Cracker Barrel is one of the final additions to the development.

To apply for a job at the Santa Maria restaurant, go to https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs and search for “Santa Maria.”

