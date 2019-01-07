Restaurant News & Reviews

At last! Cracker Barrel announces opening date for Santa Maria restaurant

By Gabby Ferreira

January 07, 2019 11:53 AM

Cracker Barrel has announced an opening date for its restaurant in Santa Maria.

The location will open Feb. 11 at 6 a.m., according to an email from the popular Southern food restaurant chain.

Cracker Barrel said that it expects to hire about 225 full-time and part-time workers for the Santa Maria restaurant. The company is accepting applications “for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side,” according to a news release emailed to The Tribune.

The restaurant will be 10,000 square feet — including its signature front porch and rocking chairs — and will be able to seat 180 people, The Tribune reported in June.

The Santa Maria location will be Cracker Barrel’s third in California. The chain has one location in Sacramento and another in Victorville.

To apply for a job at the Santa Maria restaurant, go to https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs and search for “Santa Maria.”

