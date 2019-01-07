At last! Cracker Barrel announces opening date for Santa Maria restaurant

Cracker Barrel has announced an opening date for its restaurant in Santa Maria.
The location will open Feb. 11 at 6 a.m., according to an email from the popular Southern food restaurant chain.
Cracker Barrel said that it expects to hire about 225 full-time and part-time workers for the Santa Maria restaurant. The company is accepting applications “for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side,” according to a news release emailed to The Tribune.
The restaurant will be 10,000 square feet — including its signature front porch and rocking chairs — and will be able to seat 180 people, The Tribune reported in June.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Santa Maria location will be Cracker Barrel’s third in California. The chain has one location in Sacramento and another in Victorville.
To apply for a job at the Santa Maria restaurant, go to https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs and search for “Santa Maria.”
Comments